Freed-Hardeman University Offers FHU Promise Program, Paving the Way for Affordable Higher Education

President David R. Shannon shared his enthusiasm, stating, "At FHU, we believe in the transformative power of education. The FHU Promise Program is a testament to our commitment to student success and our dedication to providing a high-quality education that is both accessible and affordable."

In order to be automatically considered for this scholarship, applicants must first meet specific criteria, including a minimum national ACT composite score of 21 (or 1060 SAT; Reading/Writing and Math) and a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA. They should also receive a Federal Pell Grant award and be admitted before May 15.

The FHU Promise Program is a testament to FHU's dedication to its students, ensuring that finances do not stand in the way of academic excellence. FHU invites prospective students to embark on their educational journey with confidence, knowing that FHU Promise has their financial well-being in mind.

For more information about the FHU Promise Program and application details, one may visit fhu.edu/finaid/promise.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

