Freed-Hardeman University President David R. Shannon to Step Down; Presidential Search to Begin

"President Shannon has led Freed-Hardeman with steadfast faith and servant leadership," Latham said. "Through his vision and commitment to our mission, FHU has flourished — spiritually, academically and in enrollment, fundraising and capital improvements. We are deeply thankful for his leadership and the lasting impact he and Tracie have made on our university."

Shannon's decision, he said, comes after a period of prayerful reflection and a desire to return to full-time local ministry. He will be returning to serve at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, as they expand their ministry team.

"One of the highlights of my life will always be the opportunity to serve Freed-Hardeman University," Shannon said. "This is a place Tracie and I love deeply — its mission, its people and its purpose. While this decision was not made lightly, I believe the timing is right for the university and for me."

Shannon will remain in office through May 31, 2026, if needed, to allow ample time for a national search and a smooth leadership transition. The search process will begin with a season of prayer, and Latham announced the formation of a presidential search committee drawn from the FHU Board of Trustees.

During his presidency, Shannon oversaw unprecedented institutional advancement. Under his leadership, the FHU NEXT campaign raised more than $24 million for the university's endowment, added nearly $30 million to operational funding, and fueled over $50 million in capital improvements — including the renovation of major academic and residential facilities, new dining and athletic spaces, a reimagined campus bookstore (The Belfry) and the launch of innovative programs such as the ATPI Center for Digital Innovation.

Academically, the university expanded its offerings with new degree programs at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels, including degrees in cybersecurity, engineering, physical therapist assistant and ministry, among others. Shannon also led efforts to implement new enterprise software and enhance Mid-South Youth Camp.

Enrollment reached record highs in seven of the last eight years, and student retention climbed to an unprecedented 90%. FHU has consistently been ranked among the safest campuses in Tennessee and recognized as a top value in higher education.

"David Shannon's presidency has been one of remarkable progress and a God-given blessing," Latham said. "His tenure has strengthened every aspect of the university, and we will miss his wisdom, vision and daily presence. We look forward to honoring his legacy by continuing to build upon the strong foundation he helped establish."

Freed-Hardeman University invites students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends to join in a focused season of prayer through May 24, seeking guidance and unity as the search for its next president begins.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

