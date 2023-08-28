Freed-Hardeman University Recognizes Employees' Long-Time Service

I love this university, the people, what it has done for my life and for the opportunities that I've had — it's special. Tweet this

Nash started at FHU 43 years ago as an audio visual supervisor. In that time she has witnessed tremendous growth and advancement, with one of the major changes being the opening of the Hope Barber Shull

Academic Resource Center (ARC). "It's been a wonderful addition to the campus."

England's 28 years at FHU have been spent teaching photography and teaching students to

appreciate art. "Every time I take a student into the dark room and watch a photograph develop,

there's a wow moment that I never get tired of watching," she said. While England is retiring, she

is not leaving the campus completely. "I'm going to be more part of French African Christian Education (FACE) and help with the work there, but I will still teach two photography classes."

Nash plans to travel in her free time. "I'm looking forward to a little adventure," she said.

Since he retired before the end of the academic year, Newberry was honored for his 26 years in

advancement by co-workers, fellow alumni, family and friends at a surprise dinner in January 2023. Guests shared memories of his work as associate vice president for development, director of capital gifts and development officer, as they celebrated his great service developing relationships and helping raise funds to support students and projects during the past three decades.

