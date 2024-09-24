Freed-Hardeman University Rises in 2025 U.S. News & World Report Rankings, Named Third in Best Value for Regional Universities South

"As a Christian university, we aim to equip students for life and eternity. Providing an educational experience that uplifts them academically and spiritually, while maintaining affordability, is a testament to the dedication of our board, administration, faculty, staff and students." Post this

The Best Value ranking takes into account a university's academic quality and the net cost of attendance for out-of-state students receiving the average level of need-based financial aid. Schools with high quality academic programs and lower overall costs are considered to have the best value. FHU's ability to combine a high-caliber educational experience with affordability underscores its mission to make a Christian education accessible to a wide range of students.

Freed-Hardeman University's rise in the rankings highlights the strength and variety of its academic programs, including exciting new offerings in physical therapy and engineering, a growing music department, and a nursing program whose Henderson cohort graduates have a 100 percent pass rate on the NCLEX for the past 6 years. The university also has seen great progress with its investment team, and students are thriving in competitions like DataFest. With dedicated faculty and supportive alumni, FHU continues to focus on giving students personalized mentoring and guidance, creating an environment that has seen an 89% retention rate over the past year.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates schools on a range of factors to produce more than 80 college rankings, offering prospective students a resource to find institutions that best meet their academic, personal and financial needs.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship, and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist, and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

