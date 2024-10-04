Freed-Hardeman University Sets New Retention Record with 90% of Students Returning from Fall '23 to Fall '24

We are grateful for God's provision and for the work of our academic departments across a wide range of programs. Post this

FHU President David R. Shannon attributes the strong retention numbers to the university's commitment to providing personalized support for students. The efforts of the FHU Department of Academic Success have been key in ensuring students receive the guidance and resources needed to thrive in their respective fields of study.

"We are grateful for God's provision and for the work of our academic departments across a wide range of programs," Shannon said. "These retention numbers speak to the impact of our faculty and staff and the overall student experience at Freed-Hardeman."

Recent academic achievements highlight FHU's commitment to student success and growth. These include the launch of new programs, such as the Bachelor of Science degrees in engineering and computer science and the first cohort of physical therapist assistants completing their studies and entering the workforce, as well as students taking part in summer research initiatives. The university also has received increased investments in its Hatchett Investment Team, providing students with hands-on learning experiences in finance and investment.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship, and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist, and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

