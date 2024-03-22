Freed-Hardeman University Spring Undergraduate Enrollment Hits a Record High

"At Freed-Hardeman University, we believe that every student is important, whether they are learning on campus or remotely through dual enrollment. We are thrilled that so many students have chosen FHU for their academic journey." Post this

"God has certainly blessed our school in countless ways this academic year," FHU President David R. Shannon said. "At Freed-Hardeman University, we believe that every student is important, whether they are learning on campus or remotely through dual enrollment. We are thrilled that so many students have chosen FHU for their academic journey."

Confirmation of record-breaking enrollment numbers coincides with the university's continued growth in many notable areas. For example, the FHU Next campaign contains numerous ongoing plans for campus improvements, including major renovations to Loyd Auditorium, enhancements to various athletic facilities, and the coming additions of a brand new dining hall and the new ATPI Center for Computer Science and Digital Innovation.

Inaugural academic programs, such as the physical therapist assistant program and a new major in computer engineering, have recently been added in order to meet current student needs and workforce demands. The 2024-25 academic year will also see the debut of FHU's new Esports program.

"Through God's provision and our commitment to strong academic programs, we are delighted to witness a significant increase in our spring enrollment. This growth reflects our dedication to providing a Christ-centered education that empowers students to excel academically and spiritually," FHU Provost and Vice President for Academics Dr. CJ Vires said.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

