Freed-Hardeman University Students Receive Academic, Performance Awards

Students recognized for achievement in multiple disciplines including Bible, theatre and business.

HENDERSON, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Freed-Hardeman University's annual awards day in late April, more than 30 students from various fields of study were honored. In the College of Biblical Studies, Aubrey Strickland received the Durrington Award for biblical research, Hailey Hofstetter for personal evangelism, Lydia Todd for mission emphasis and Luke Tatum for the Baker Publishing Award.

In the Department of Communication and Literature, outstanding students Shayli Studer, Mac Shelton and Ashlyn

Chandler were recognized for their achievements in English, public relations and journalism, respectively. Other standout graduates in different disciplines received accolades, including Grant Hunter in mathematics, John Sadler in biology, and Lauren Fielding for outstanding research. Emily Sisco, Aurora Tennant, Grady McCall, Timothy Aaron, Emily Golson and Jonah Johnson were commended for their contributions in photography and art. Outstanding graduates in criminal justice, family science, psychology and social work were honored along with Kylie Carter, who received the Jodie Novodoff Award for Outstanding History Major.

Theatre students celebrated their accomplishments with the annual Spotties Awards, recognizing Jack Joiner, Grace Sykes, MK Miller, Ashlyn Chandler, Dailey Reitmair and Nate Cass for their outstanding performances and contributions to the stage. In the College of Education, four student teachers, including Kayley Wadlington, Casey Jackson, Tanner Shelton, and Lillian Collum, received special recognition for their exceptional dedication and commitment.

The College of Business held a luncheon and awards ceremony to honor graduating senior business majors for their academic excellence and leadership in April. Several seniors received academic performance awards in

their respective fields, including Sara Ragan in marketing, James Donoho in accounting, Coy Baker in business analytics, Sydney Phillips in sports administration, Courtney Middleton in finance, Bradley Covert in management and Sydney Holland in financial planning. Greg McMillan, an accounting major, was awarded the

prestigious Jim Edmonds Student Achievement Award, recognizing his commitment to lifelong learning, scholarship, competence and character. Enoch Sparks, a marketing major, received the ACBSP Student Leadership Award for exemplifying exceptional leadership in scholarship and service.

During the ceremony, the recipients of the Sewell Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year were announced, including Sarah Eddleman in accounting, Lexi Hearn in finance, Ana Holland in management and business administration, Kara Lane in finance and Kylee McKee in accounting.

