Freed-Hardeman University Unveils New Portrait Honoring Dr. Earl D. Edwards

Dr. Justin Rogers, dean of the College of Biblical Studies, also spoke highly of Edwards' years of service. "For more than 60 years, Dr. Earl D. Edwards has tirelessly devoted himself to ministry and missionary training," Rogers said. "Whether serving as a missionary, a local minister, a faculty member or an administrator, the church always received the best Brother Earl had to give."

Having begun his professional relationship with FHU, then Freed-Hardeman College, in 1982, Edwards served first as a Bible professor and then as head of the graduate program in biblical studies until his retirement in 2008. Recently, Edwards committed $500,000 to create an endowed chair for the Graduate School of Theology in order to support plans for the new Doctor of Ministry program. His generosity prompted FHU officials to name the Dr. Earl D. Edwards Chair for the Graduate School of Theology in his honor. According to Rogers, this gift "will ensure his legacy will live on for generations to come."

Dr. Rick Brumback, current director of the FHU Graduate School of Theology, suggests that Edwards' influence cannot be overstated. "Dr. Earl D. Edwards has shaped theological education by establishing the Graduate School of Theology at Freed-Hardeman University. His vision, resolutely pursued and brought to reality, has opened a door to advanced academic and ministerial training," stated Brumback. "The many students who have pursued master and doctoral degrees in the GST are indebted to him, as are the churches and ministries in which they labor."

