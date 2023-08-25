Freed-Hardeman University's Bennett Press Box Honors Continuing Lifetime Legacy

When we consider the Bennetts — their lifelong contributions have literally helped shape this institution. Tweet this

Nancy taught English, directed the public information office and academic services office, and was assistant athletic director. She also spent many late nights as the yearbook advisor. Henderson marketing, advertising and public relations firm Bramblett Group also honored Nancy for more than five decades of service to her alma mater. Since retiring from FHU with 42 years of service in 2014, she has been a key member of the agency's public relations team.

Cliff taught sociology, marriage and the family and social work and provided counseling services. He also served as the golf and cross country coach, dean of students and vice president of student affairs.

The family continues to support FHU students through the Cliff and Nancy Bennett Endowed Scholarship, and Nancy continues her work telling FHU's story through Bramblett Group.

