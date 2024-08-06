Freedom at The Mat Launches "The 1440 Free Women Movement" To Improve Women's Mental & Physical Health Outcomes

Announcement of national social impact campaign to drive health outcomes for women using yoga and mindfulness. Campaign Benefits Dress for Success New Orleans & Grace House of Memphis

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedom at The Mat (FaTM) launched its first-ever social impact campaign, "The 1440 Free Women Movement," (1440) to reduce women's stress levels & risk of stress-related illnesses at its Freedom Fête Juneteenth event this summer in New Orleans. Targeting June 2025 as the campaign's conclusion, FaTM will donate $14,400 to nonprofit partners, Grace House of Memphis "In Need Fund," and Dress For Success New Orleans ongoing support of women getting back on their feet. The campaign's success will be measured by FaTM's increase of its YouTube channel subscribers by 4,000, video viewership by 10,000 views, wellness mats purchases by 400, and in-person class attendance by 200.

The 1440 Free Women campaign, themed "Your Wellness, Her Freedom," is an invitation to all women to free themselves of emotional and physical baggage (including traumas, life-distracting relationships, and body weight) through yoga, journaling, meditation & mindfulness. The campaign counts women as free who 1) watch a selfcare video on Freedom at The Mat's YouTube channel, 2) purchase a Freedom Art Wellness & Yoga Mat or Towel or 3) attend an in-person FaTM wellness class. Freedom at The Mat is a Louisiana-based Benefit corporation which is a trusted resource for women globally who are in restoration, whether from work addiction, people pleasing, substance abuse, domestic violence or sex trafficking. Campaign progress is posted on FreedomAtTheMat.com's 1440 Campaign page on the 1st of each month.

"The 1440 Free Women Movement highlights the solutions yoga + community bring to the problems so many women face today. Many of the women served by Dress for Success New Orleans are facing homelessness, domestic abuse, trafficking, substance abuse, and major health issues often caused by the immense stress they are under. Self-care is a core principle Dress for Success New Orleans shares with the women we serve, and the clear benefits yoga and meditation techniques have are profound," says Lori Byargeon, Dress for Success New Orleans, Executive Director.

The number 1440 is significant as it is the number of minutes comprising one complete day, suggesting a sense of fullness and abundance in time and opportunities. For women, 1440 can represent the idea of embracing each moment fully and finding peace and grace in the passage of time. Additionally, it can also symbolize the abundance of blessings, possibilities, and positive energy available to women as they navigate their lives and pursue their dreams. In numerology, 1440 can be seen as a combination of the numbers 1, 4, and 0, each contributing its own significance. The number 1 represents new beginnings and leadership, 4 symbolizes stability and practicality, and 0 signifies wholeness and infinite potential.

Learn more about both campaigns at FreedomAtTheMat.com.

About Freedom At The Mat

Freedom at The Mat is a music & arts-inspired wellness brand & platform intentional on creating spaces, moments & tools that advance women's health & wellness. Learn more about The 1440 Free Women Movement at FreedomAtTheMat.com, and visit the Freedom At The Mat YouTube Channel.

Media Contact

Olivia F. Scott, Freedom at The Mat, 1 646-325-3201, [email protected], https://freedomatthemat.com/

SOURCE Freedom at The Mat