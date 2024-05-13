Freedom Beverage Company Strikes a Hole-in-One with Fire Maker Brewing

Partnership to Distribute Carolina PGA's Official Beer, Calamity Jane, Throughout North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedom Beverage Company, a North Carolina wholesale beer and wine distributor known for its refined selection of craft beverages, is excited to announce a new partnership with Fire Maker Brewing. This collaboration introduces Calamity Jane, the official beer of the PGA Georgia, Carolinas & North Florida, to golf enthusiasts and beer aficionados across North Carolina.

Calamity Jane, named after the legendary golfer Bobby Jones' famous putter, is a testament to simplicity and excellence. This light, crisp beer boasts a 4.2% ABV and is crafted to complement a sunny day on the golf course or a relaxing afternoon off the green. As Bobby Jones once said, "You swing your best when you have the fewest things to think about." Calamity Jane embodies this spirit, offering a smooth, easy drinking experience that's as effortless as a well-practiced golf swing.

Laura Booras, Vice President at Freedom Beverage, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "At Freedom Beverage, we pride ourselves on supporting exceptional craft breweries that capture the spirit of their communities. Calamity Jane's alignment with both the sport of golf and quality brewing makes it a perfect addition to our portfolio, and we are thrilled to bring this celebrated beer to every corner of North Carolina."

Elliott Hall, Co-Owner of Fire Maker Brewing, shared his perspective on the partnership: "Meeting Laura and experiencing the operational excellence at Freedom Beverage convinced us that they are the ideal partner to expand Calamity Jane's presence in North Carolina. Their commitment to quality and their extensive distribution network are exactly what we need to connect with golf and beer lovers throughout the state."

Freedom Beverage Company's partnership with Fire Maker Brewing is set to roll out Calamity Jane across golf courses, country clubs, restaurants and retailers statewide, ensuring that whether you are teeing off or winding down, the Carolinas PGA beer of choice is within your reach.

About Freedom Beverage Company:

Founded in 2002 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Freedom Beverage Company stands out as a premier distributor of specialty wines and craft beers. With a commitment to showcasing boutique brands, Freedom Beverage ensures that each selection not only represents the pinnacle of craft but also carries a unique story. Servicing the entire state of North Carolina, Freedom Beverage continues to support and celebrate the beverage industry's finest. For more information, visit freedombev.com.

About Fire Maker Brewing Company:

Fire Maker Brewing Company, located in the heart of Atlanta, is dedicated to crafting beers that spark connections. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to quality, Fire Maker's flagship beer, Calamity Jane Blonde Ale, is a favorite among golfers and beer lovers alike. With a focus on community and creativity, Fire Maker Brewing continues to make its mark on the craft brewing scene. For more information, visit firemakerbeer.com.

