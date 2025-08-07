Freedom Boat Club is now at Reets Bayside Marina on The Great Sacandaga Lake

"Mid-summer is the perfect time to join Freedom Boat Club," says Adam Retersdorf, owner of Reets Bayside Marina. "Not only do we have the boats and capacity to welcome new members, but we're running a special summer membership deal." Post this

Freedom Boat Club Members simply reserve boats online or by phone, and our staff make sure the reserved boat is clean, fueled up and ready to go. Members enjoy access to a fleet of premium boats, unlimited boat uses, concierge-level dockside service and support, and free on-water training with certified boat captains. Freedom Boats along with Reets Boatworks takes care of all boat maintenance, cleaning, repairs, insurance and storage.

Similar to joining a country club, Freedom Boat Club Members pay a one-time entry fee and select a monthly membership plan to start enjoying unlimited boat rentals and benefits. In addition, members who select a membership plan with reciprocal access can boat at any of the 400+ Freedom Boat Club locations across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

"Mid-summer is the perfect time to join Freedom Boat Club," says Adam Retersdorf, owner of Reets Bayside Marina. "Not only do we have the boats and capacity to welcome new members, but we're running a special summer membership deal." Our fleet of boats includes bow riders, Tri-toon pontoons and center consols. So, you can pick the boat that fits your needs for that day.

For additional information and exclusive membership details, please call Reets Bayside Marina at (518) 332-3629 or visit https://reetsboatworks.com/contact/.

About Reets Bayside Marina

Reets Bayside Marina is located at 275 Lakeside Drive in Mayfield, NY, on a protected, deep-water bay in the southwest corner of Great Sacandaga Lake. Our marina has new aluminum docks and the marina not only is the new home of Freedom boat club but offers boat rentals and ice. Reets Boatworks does everything boat: Sales, Service, Storage, Canvas, Upholstery, Restorations.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, the world's oldest and largest boat club, offers a unique and convenient alternative to boat ownership. Founded in Sarasota, Florida in 1989, the company provides members with unlimited access to a diverse fleet of well-maintained boats across 400+ locations worldwide, including North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Media Contact

Adam Retersdorf, Freedom Boat Club GSL, 1 518-224-7119, [email protected], https://reetsboatworks.com/freedom-boat-club/

SOURCE Freedom Boat Club GSL