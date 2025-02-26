Freedom Chat Secures Game-Changing Exposure and Funding on VERB's Go Fund Yourself TV Show

App Disrupting Encrypted Instant Messaging Industry

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedom Chat, the next-generation social messaging app, took center stage on the Go Fund Yourself TV Show, the groundbreaking reality show that merges entrepreneurship and entertainment. By pitching to the panel of industry titans, including Rory Cutaia, David Meltzer and Jayson Waller, Freedom Chat not only secured funding and garnered TV exposure, but also gained invaluable insights from some of the most accomplished business minds in the world.

For startups, access to capital is crucial, but the knowledge and mentorship gained from seasoned entrepreneurs are equally priceless. Go Fund Yourself TV Show provides a rare opportunity to stand in front of business leaders who have built, scaled, and exited multi-million-dollar ventures. For Freedom Chat, this exposure was transformative.

"The opportunity to present Freedom Chat on Go Fund Yourself was truly a game-changer," said Tanner Haas, Founder of Freedom Chat. "The insights, guidance, and direct access to the titans on the show gives us a competitive edge that no other platform could have provided. The funding was instrumental, but the mentorship we received is what will help propel us forward. I can't express enough how valuable this experience has been and how fun it was."

With increasing concerns over data privacy and digital security, Freedom Chat's launch couldn't have come at a better time.

The proprietary platform offers next-generation end-to-end encryption and built-in screenshot protection, ensuring that messages cannot be read by anyone other than the intended recipient. As global demand for encrypted solutions rises, Freedom Chat has already seen remarkable traction, proving that the market is ready for a truly secure and user-friendly communication tool.

Rory Cutaia, creator of Go Fund Yourself and CEO of VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), the platform behind the TV show, emphasized the immense impact of the show on emerging businesses. "Freedom Chat is a perfect example of why Go Fund Yourself exists — to put visionary entrepreneurs in the room with people who have the experience and resources to accelerate their growth. It's not just about the funding; it's about the knowledge, connections, and strategic insights that can take a company to the next level."

In addition to securing funding from Go Fund Yourself, Freedom Chat:

Recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Rumble – a staunch free speech defender providing online video platform, web hosting and cloud based services business.

Named Larry Elder , veteran TV and radio political commentator and former California gubernatorial candidate, to its Board of Advisors.

, veteran TV and radio political commentator and former gubernatorial candidate, to its Board of Advisors. Haas will be a guest on Elder's 'We've Got a Country to Save' show, Wednesday, February 26 , at 5:15pm PT / 8:15pm ET

, at / Freedom Chat will be hosting a Watch Party for episode five of Go Fund Yourself, which will air Thursday, February 27 , at 4pm PT / 7pm ET

As Freedom Chat continues its upward trajectory, its success underscores the power of Go Fund Yourself in shaping the future of entrepreneurship. For startups looking to break through, this show is proving to be the ultimate launchpad.

Freedom Chat unique value proposition includes:

True End-to-End Encryption: Ensures that only the intended recipients can read messages, protecting conversations from unauthorized access.

Built-in Screenshot Protection: Prevents users from capturing or recording messages, safeguarding sensitive information.

No Message Storage: Deletes messages from servers after successful delivery, reducing risks of potential data breaches.

No Commercial Use of User Data: Guarantees that user data is never sold, distributed, or harvested.

Edit, Unsend, and Self-Destruct: Allows users to retract or set messages and media to self-destruct.

Explicit Permission Required: Ensures that images and videos cannot be saved without the sender's consent.

Curated News Feed: Provides a private, tailored social media news feed suitable for both users and influencers seeking a secure environment.

About Freedom Chat

Freedom Chat is a private social messaging app designed to give users full control over their digital lives. With end-to-end encryption, no message storage on servers, and no commercial use of user data, Freedom Chat ensures complete and total privacy. For more visit Freedomchat.com.

About Go Fund Yourself

Go Fund Yourself is the ultimate interactive reality show blending entertainment and entrepreneurship. This groundbreaking series brings together top CEOs, visionary investors, and innovative startups, giving audiences the power to engage and invest in real-time — all from the comfort of their homes. Combining the excitement of a pitch competition with the accessibility of crowdfunding, Go Fund Yourself redefines how the next big ideas get funded. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a seasoned investor, or a fan of thrilling business showdowns, this is your chance to be part of the action. Learn more at GoFundYourself.Show.

