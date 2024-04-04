Freelance Marketplace Leader goLance Launches Dev Ventures Service for Startups

"Based on our extensive experience providing talent for managed development services for our enterprise clients, we saw a great opportunity to help startups in the same way," said Dan Reyes, President and COO, goLance. Post this

"Based on our extensive experience providing talent for managed development services for our enterprise clients, we saw a great opportunity to help startups in the same way," said Dan Reyes, President and COO, goLance. "We can help startups dramatically cut development costs with high-quality talent, which empowers them to scale quickly."

The Dev Ventures program further expands goLance's extensive service offerings, beyond the goLance Marketplace, which also include:

Staff Augmentation: Matches clients with specialized staff tailored to meet short or long-term needs.

Managed Development: Allows clients to leverage full-time, professionally managed development teams and utilize ready-to-go personalized solutions tailored to suit diverse business needs.

Full-Time Talent Recruiting: Helps clients efficiently scale by matching them with top-notch full-time professionals who align with the company's vision and goals.

Minimum Viable Products (MVPs): Enables clients to swiftly implement crucial software features, evaluate novel initiatives, and swiftly realize profitable returns.

AI Development: Provides skilled professionals dedicated to helping clients harness the power of artificial intelligence applications.

"We build relationships and get to know our clients, their business, and culture which gives us a superior success rate with the people we recruit," says Reyes. "Our thorough screening process includes a corporate cultural interview that ensures the freelancer aligns well with our client's values and goals."

About goLance

goLance, an award-winning, online global freelance marketplace is focused on creating a more meaningful and prosperous working world. The company offers many levels of service: the goLance Marketplace, where clients search online for freelancers; Staff Augmentation, which provides concierge-level service for highly specialized top talent; Managed Development, MVP Development, AI Development and Full-time staffing services, as well as a Dev Ventures program for startups.

