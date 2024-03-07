Freelance Marketplace Leader goLance Welcomes Brian Childress as CTO

"We are hyper-focused on providing a mutually beneficial experience for our clients and freelancers, so adding Brian's technical expertise to the team only enhances what we are able to offer our community." Post this

"We are thrilled to have Brian join the goLance team to further build out our executive team and advance the technology powering our platform," stated Michael Brooks, founder and CEO, goLance. "We are hyper-focused on providing a mutually beneficial experience for our clients and freelancers, so adding Brian's technical expertise to the team only enhances what we are able to offer our community."

goLance is disrupting the future of work by offering a new way to think about, recognize, and reward workers in the freelance marketplace. goLance's platform and innovative business model offers a broad range of services. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, freelancers can be paid quickly and securely in their currency of choice, including multiple digital currency options. This enables freelancers the freedom to work from anywhere more effectively, with the transaction transparency they need.

"In joining the amazing goLance team, my primary focus is on enhancing the already robust platform to meet the current demands of our users, and anticipate future needs," stated Brian Childress, CTO, goLance. "Working closely with Michael, we are aiming to leverage the latest AI technologies to provide the most effective screening, recruiting, and management experience for our freelancer and employers."

Recent enhancements to the goLance platform include adding client and freelancer reports to provide a comprehensive view of project progress and performance metrics; enhanced project dashboards to manage and update projects with ease; and a service manager that allows freelancers to showcase their portfolios to potential clients, including the ability to post videos of themselves answering typical interview questions.

About goLance

goLance, an award-winning, online global freelance marketplace, is focused on creating a more meaningful and prosperous working world. The company offers many levels of service: the goLance Marketplace, where clients search online for freelancers; Remote Talent Staffing, which provides concierge-level staff augmentation for highly specialized top talent; Managed Development, MVP Development, AI Development and Full-time staffing services, as well as a Dev Ventures program for startups.

