Freelancers Speak: Flexibility and Career Freedom Top Work Priorities, According to Virtual Vocations

Freelancing Experience: Around two-thirds of workers have direct experience with freelancing.

Work-Life Balance: 73% of current and former freelancers rate their work-life balance as a six or higher on a scale of 0–10, while only 58% of workers without freelancing experience feel the same about their work-life balance.

Freelancing as a Side Hustle: Among active freelancers, 18% work full-time while freelancing as a side hustle. For former freelancers, 39% worked full-time while freelancing on the side.

Primary Income Source: 35% of active freelancers rely on freelance work as their main source of income.

Top Motivation for Freelancing: Better job flexibility, including the ability to work from home, is the primary reason respondents choose to freelance. Even workers without freelancing experience cite flexibility as the key motivator to try freelancing.

Challenges for Former Freelancers: Inconsistent job opportunities were the top reason for leaving freelancing. Despite this, 88% of former freelancers are open to returning to freelancing.

Support Networks: 64% of former freelancers reported lacking strong support networks during their freelancing careers. Approximately 60% believe that being part of strong freelancer communities could have encouraged them to continue freelancing.

The Future of Freelancing: 42% of active freelancers plan to continue freelancing indefinitely, stating they could not imagine working within a traditional employment model.

"These findings reflect a workforce that's increasingly focused on work-life balance and self-determination," said Laura Spawn, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtual Vocations. "At Virtual Vocations, we're committed to supporting freelancers by connecting them with quality remote opportunities and providing resources to navigate the unique challenges of freelancing."

For a comprehensive breakdown of Virtual Vocations' freelancing survey results, visit the Virtual Vocations blog here: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/freelancing-survey-results-500-workers-polled-job-flexibility-and-career-freedom/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected], https://www.virtualvocations.com

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.