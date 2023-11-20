Freeman Motor Company Provides Premium Auto Collision Repair Services to Customers in Portland, Oregon

Customers can now get premium auto collision repair services at Freeman Motor Company

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freeman Motor Company, a renowned name in the automotive industry, offers premium auto collision repair services for esteemed customers in Portland, Oregon. The dealership's state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced tools and technology, enabling their team of highly trained technicians to handle various collision repair needs efficiently.

With a strong focus on delivering quality craftsmanship, the dealership's collision repair services are designed to restore vehicles involved in accidents to their original condition. The company delivers a seamless and comprehensive repair process through a team of certified technicians utilizing cutting-edge facilities. Beyond restoring vehicles to their pre-accident condition, the company's certified technicians are committed to maintaining open communication, offering transparent assessments, and providing clear explanations of recommended repair solutions.

The dealership ensures that every customer receives exceptional automotive services and an unparalleled experience marked by transparency, detailed guidance, and a commitment to satisfaction. As technicians work on repairing the vehicle, customers are welcome to relax in the dealership's lounge, enjoying complimentary amenities such as free Wi-Fi, entertainment options, and freshly brewed coffee. Freeman Motor Company extends shuttle services to and from these nearby locations for customers while their cars are undergoing servicing.

Interested individuals are requested to view the dealership's website to schedule service. For detailed information, visit 4841 S Macadam Ave, Portland, OR 97239.

