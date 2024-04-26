FreeWriters Releases the Groundbreaking New Book: MINDFUL WRITING FROM THE COUNTY JAIL

The mission of FreeWriters is to reach jailed detainees at a crucial time as they await court dates. Suicide rates among jailed detainees are three times higher than those in the prison population. For many, these guided writing classes are the only form of therapy available to them. Post this

Numerous studies have shown an association between childhood trauma and crime. The book illustrates the desire for freedom, not just from incarceration, but from the addiction and family dysfunction that often led to incarceration. It presents a riveting glimpse into the tortured lives of inmates and their personal stories of abuse, neglect, and despair. The practice of mindful writing offers them a rare opportunity to confront their demons and acknowledge the wounded child that resides within.

About FreeWriters:

Founded in 2019, FreeWriters is a Minnesota 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide pre-trial county jail inmates with mindful writing opportunities that improve mental health, inspire hope, and reduce recidivism. Volunteer instructors host weekly journaling classes for men and women. These classes humanize jail inmates by providing a vehicle for self-reflection through artistic and emotional expression.

FreeWriters is the only organization in Minnesota providing creative writing opportunities specifically for inmates of county jails. FreeWriters instructors help participants develop transformative personal insights and provide a sorely needed boost in confidence. For more information, please contact Eva Mulloy, 612-532-9754, [email protected] or Dennis Kelly, 612-616-5545, [email protected] or visit https://freewriters.org/

About Dennis Kelly:

Dennis Kelly, editor and curator of Mindful Writing from the County Jail is a novelist and a mindful writing teacher. As a mindful writing instructor Dennis fosters creativity, healing, and resilience. He integrates his advanced practice of insight meditation and tai chi for a balanced blend of mind and body. His mindfulness workshops have been conducted for corporate and institutional staff, classroom students, cancer patients and their caretakers, incarcerated people, at risk youth, seniors, the homeless and the public at large. For more information, please contact Dennis Kelly at [email protected], 612-616-5545 or visit http://www.denniskellywriter.com.

