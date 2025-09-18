FreightPOP Announces Evolution to FreightPOP AI, the First AI-Native TMS

By integrating AI into the very core of our TMS, we're giving shippers the power to work smarter, move faster, and unlock operational advantages that were never before possible. — Kurt Johnson, CEO, FreightPOP Post this

Copilot-Style Assistance – Real-time recommendations, insights, and proactive guidance that help users make faster, smarter shipping decisions.

Agentic Automation – Intelligent, behind-the-scenes execution of tasks and workflow optimization with minimal manual intervention.

FreightPOP AI is designed to accelerate adoption and impact across enterprises. Intuitive workflows feel natural from day one, allowing teams to achieve measurable value quickly — with ROI already validated across FreightPOP's customer base.

"These AI advancements aren't about replacing logistics teams," said Kurt Johnson, CEO of FreightPOP. "They're about supercharging our customers' teams with the ability to accomplish more, with greater accuracy and speed, and far less manual effort. It's so intuitive that it doesn't feel like learning new software; it feels like common sense."

With AI built into its foundation, FreightPOP AI acts as both an active advisor and an autonomous operations engine. The result is faster processes, greater shipment accuracy, and operational intelligence that adapts to each customer's business. Customers experience reduced costs, eliminated errors, and accelerated ROI without the heavy training requirements typical of enterprise technology.

For organizations moving product at scale, FreightPOP AI ensures shipments move faster, with fewer errors, and with greater warehouse efficiency. By simplifying execution and optimizing critical workflows — from order fulfillment to carrier management — it empowers enterprises to ship with confidence and precision.

In support of these AI-first initiatives, FreightPOP is also excited to announce the appointment of Kevin Page as Chief Technology Officer. Kevin is a seasoned technology leader with more than 20 years of experience driving innovation at large B2B software companies including Insurity, Solera/DealerSocket, and Allegion.

He has a proven track record of scaling global technology organizations, establishing offshore development centers, and aligning product strategy with measurable business outcomes. By joining FreightPOP at this pivotal time, Kevin will guide the company's technology vision, accelerate development of AI-first capabilities, and ensure FreightPOP continues to deliver transformative value to mid-market and enterprise shippers.

The AI capabilities are currently in development and will roll out to customers in phases, with early access programs planned for later this year.

About FreightPOP

FreightPOP is an AI-first, cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS) built for mid-market and enterprise shippers. With a single platform, companies can manage parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, rail, and international air across more than 1,500 carriers, reducing shipping costs by up to 20%.

The platform is built around five core pillars: operational planning, shipping, tracking intelligence, audit, and analytics. Through operational planning, FreightPOP supports warehouse management alongside load consolidation, palletization, yard management, and dock scheduling to improve efficiency before shipments leave the dock. Shipping capabilities automate rate shopping, carrier selection, and dispatch across all modes, while tracking intelligence provides real-time visibility and milestone monitoring once goods are in transit. On the financial side, audit functionality streamlines invoice verification to minimize errors and reduce manual effort. Finally, analytics delivers AI-powered reporting and performance insights, giving shippers the intelligence needed to continually optimize their supply chain.

Available as a standalone TMS or fully integrated with ERP, WMS, and eCommerce systems, FreightPOP enables businesses to streamline operations, cut costs, and improve supply chain visibility.

