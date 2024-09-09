FreightPOP Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2024

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about FreightPOP's SuiteApp that extends NetSuite's robust solution for supply chain management and helps NetSuite customers optimize shipping and reduce costs. Post this

At SuiteWorld, FreightPOP will showcase its latest enterprise shipping and logistics technology innovations, including its latest capabilities that help shippers with dock scheduling and fleet management. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about FreightPOP's SuiteApp that extends NetSuite's robust solution for supply chain management and helps NetSuite customers optimize shipping and reduce costs.

SuiteWorld will also include:

• Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

• New announcements unveiling the latest advancements in AI and other new technologies to help customers leverage the suite to realize their goals faster and more efficiently

• Personalized training and learning sessions, with the opportunity to engage one-on-one with NetSuite Experts to receive insights tailored specifically to your needs

• Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

• An exclusive performance at The Party to celebrate the SuiteWorld community

booth #406 in the SuiteWorld Expo

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air on September 9-12, 2024. This annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite's integrated business system.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About FreightPOP

FreightPOP is a leading provider of transportation management and logistics software. The company offers a comprehensive platform that helps businesses streamline their supply chain operations, optimize shipping, and achieve cost savings. With a focus on user-friendly solutions and exceptional customer support, FreightPOP is trusted by companies of all sizes to improve their logistics processes.

