FreightPOP Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2024

Logistics and transportation management provider to sponsor NetSuite's annual user conference
LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreightPOP today announced that it is a Gold level sponsor of SuiteWorld 2024, Oracle NetSuite's largest celebration for customers and partners taking place September 9-12, 2024 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air. This year's theme is "All Systems Grow," and the conference will focus on how the right technology – fueled by the power of AI – can help organizations accelerate growth, gain better insights, make more informed decisions, and boost their bottom line.
The event will feature four energy-packed days with keynotes from NetSuite executives including Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president; Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of application development; and Brian Chess, senior vice president of technology and AI. The keynotes will unveil new product announcements and showcase how organizations are growing with NetSuite.
At SuiteWorld, FreightPOP will showcase its latest enterprise shipping and logistics technology innovations, including its latest capabilities that help shippers with dock scheduling and fleet management. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about FreightPOP's SuiteApp that extends NetSuite's robust solution for supply chain management and helps NetSuite customers optimize shipping and reduce costs.
SuiteWorld will also include:
• Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better
• New announcements unveiling the latest advancements in AI and other new technologies to help customers leverage the suite to realize their goals faster and more efficiently
• Personalized training and learning sessions, with the opportunity to engage one-on-one with NetSuite Experts to receive insights tailored specifically to your needs
• Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo
• An exclusive performance at The Party to celebrate the SuiteWorld community
To learn more, please visit us at booth #406 in the SuiteWorld Expo.
About SuiteWorld
SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air on September 9-12, 2024. This annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite's integrated business system.
For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.
About FreightPOP
FreightPOP is a leading provider of transportation management and logistics software. The company offers a comprehensive platform that helps businesses streamline their supply chain operations, optimize shipping, and achieve cost savings. With a focus on user-friendly solutions and exceptional customer support, FreightPOP is trusted by companies of all sizes to improve their logistics processes.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
