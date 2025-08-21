FreightPOP Earns Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000, Continuing Rapid Growth in Logistics Technology

FreightPOP has once again earned a coveted spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its status as one of America's fastest-growing logistics technology companies. This recognition highlights the company's continued innovation and market leadership in AI-powered transportation management.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreightPOP, a leading provider of AI Enterprise Transportation Management (TMS) solutions for enterprise shippers, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for a third time. This distinction underscores FreightPOP's continued trajectory as one of the country's most innovative and rapidly expanding logistics technology providers.

FreightPOP earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list in both 2024 and 2025, following its debut in 2022 at No. 319. This back-to-back recognition underscores the company's sustained growth and continued success in delivering transformative shipping and logistics solutions.

"Our continued recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, along with regular honors on regional Inc. lists, reflects the hard work of our team and the trust large enterprise shippers place in FreightPOP to simplify and optimize their logistics operations," said Kurt Johnson, CEO of FreightPOP. "We remain committed to helping the world's biggest shippers achieve measurable results through our platform."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Patagonia, and Under Armour gained their first national exposure as honorees on the list.

FreightPOP's AI-powered, multimode TMS platform integrates:

Operational Planning

Shipping AI

Tracking Intelligence

Audit

Analytics

By providing all shipping modes, carriers, and audit capabilities in a single platform, FreightPOP enables shippers, manufacturers, and distributors to lower costs, improve efficiency, and gain real-time control over their supply chain.

About FreightPOP

FreightPOP is an AI-first, cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS) built for mid-market and enterprise shippers. With a single login, businesses can manage parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, rail, and international air across more than 1,500 carriers, reducing shipping costs by up to 20%.

Seamlessly integrating with ERP, WMS, and eCommerce platforms, FreightPOP automates rate shopping, dispatching, real-time tracking, and invoice auditing—cutting manual effort by 50%. Advanced capabilities such as shipment pooling, palletization, route optimization, yard management, and dock scheduling optimize load consolidation, streamline operations, and improve supply chain visibility.

Whether used as a standalone TMS or integrated with existing systems, FreightPOP enables faster, smarter, and more cost-effective shipping automation for growing and enterprise businesses.

