FreightPOP Expands AI TMS into Warehouse Management with Launch of FreightPOP WMS

FreightPOP has launched FreightPOP WMS, a new Warehouse Management System that extends its AI TMS into warehouse operations, delivering true end-to-end supply chain control. The system unifies inventory, bin, and order management with freight planning, shipping, tracking, auditing, and analytics. With AI-driven automation and mobile scanning, FreightPOP WMS enables shippers, manufacturers, distributors, and 3PLs to streamline workflows, increase accuracy, and gain complete supply chain visibility.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreightPOP, a leading provider of supply chain technology, today announced the launch of FreightPOP WMS, a new Warehouse Management System that extends its AI Transportation Management System (TMS) into warehouse workflows, enabling true end-to-end supply chain control.

Designed for shippers, manufacturers, distributors, and 3PLs, FreightPOP WMS centralizes inventory management, bin control, and order fulfillment into the same intelligent platform already used to plan, ship, track, and audit freight.

Smarter Warehouse Execution

FreightPOP WMS brings modern warehouse execution together with AI-assisted decision support and intelligent automation, helping teams pick, receive, and transfer inventory faster and with fewer errors. By tightly integrating with FreightPOP TMS, it ensures inbound and outbound orders flow seamlessly from dock to delivery.

"FreightPOP WMS is about eliminating silos," said Kurt Johnson, CEO of FreightPOP. "Our customers wanted the same intelligence and ease of use they get in our TMS applied to their warehouse. Now they can manage shipping and warehouse workflows as one connected process—with AI doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes."

What Teams Can Achieve with FreightPOP WMS

Smarter inventory planning – anticipate needs, align stock with demand, and reduce excess.

More accurate operations – keep receipts, transfers, and picks consistent and error-free.

Balanced resources – match labor and dock space with real-time activity to keep goods flowing.

Proactive problem-solving – address shortages or missed cutoffs before they disrupt service.

Clearer insights – connect warehouse and transportation data to uncover trends and plan capacity.

Flexible fulfillment – route orders to the best-suited warehouse location to improve delivery speed and cost.

FreightPOP WMS: Key Capabilities

Mobile App with Barcode Scanning – iOS and Android app with camera-based scanning for real-time picking, receiving, and inventory adjustments.

Seamless TMS Order Flow – Outbound sales orders and shipments → Picking Transactions; Inbound POs and RMAs → Receipt Transactions.

Multi-Warehouse & Bin Management – Track, transfer, and optimize inventory across multiple facilities with support for Standard, Overflow, Staging, and Picked bins.

AI-Enhanced Picking & Receiving – Copilot-style prompts and automated checks reduce errors and accelerate fulfillment.

License Plate & Lot Tracking – Generate, assign, and scan license plate barcodes with full support for lot IDs and expiration dates.

ERP/Order System Integration – Import and export orders, receipts, and adjustments between WMS and ERP/order systems.

Configurable Rulesets – Flexible setup for warehouse policies, barcode schema, and automation levels.

Extending FreightPOP's AI TMS Platform

The launch of WMS represents the next evolution of FreightPOP's platform, which already spans Operational Planning, Shipping, Tracking Intelligence, Auditing, and Analytics. With the addition of Warehouse Management, FreightPOP customers gain true end-to-end visibility and control across the supply chain.

FreightPOP's continued product innovation builds on its strong market momentum, with the company now generating more than $25 million in annual revenue as adoption accelerates across mid-market and enterprise shippers.

Holly Heitmann, FreightPOP, 1 9494544602, [email protected], www.freightpop.com

