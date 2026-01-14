FreightPOP Expands Native Acumatica Integration with Intelligent Auto-Calculation for Shipment Packaging and Rating

FreightPOP announced the addition of Auto-calculation to its native Acumatica integration, enabling automatic shipment creation and real-time rate calculation directly within Acumatica ERP. The enhancement eliminates manual shipment setup by intelligently building shipment details based on product and packaging configurations, improving speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency. FreightPOP will showcase this capability at Acumatica Summit, January 25–28, at Booth #202.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreightPOP, the AI supply chain software purpose-built for modern shippers, today announced the release of auto-calculation within its native Acumatica integration, delivering automated shipment creation and real-time rate calculation directly inside Acumatica ERP.

The new capability eliminates the need for manual shipment setup by automatically generating shipment details based on a shipper's product and packaging configurations. As orders are created or imported into Acumatica, FreightPOP intelligently determines how items should be packed and immediately calculates accurate shipping costs—reducing manual effort, accelerating order processing, and improving rate accuracy.

Auto-calculation supports advanced, volume-based packaging logic that evaluates item dimensions, weight, and total volume to determine the most efficient packaging structure. The system dynamically fits items into the appropriate cartons or pallets, prioritizing bulk pack rules when applicable and adjusting packaging based on real-world shipping constraints. This ensures shipment details reflect how freight will actually move, before rates are applied.

For customers using automated or scheduled order imports, Auto-calculation runs automatically when shipment dimensions are not pre-supplied, creating shipment details and calculating rates as soon as orders enter the system. This is especially impactful for high-volume shipping environments where speed, consistency, and accuracy are critical.

"Auto-calculation brings intelligence directly into the ERP shipping workflow," said Jon Freeman, Head of Partnerships at FreightPOP. "By automating both shipment structure and rate calculation inside Acumatica, we're helping teams eliminate manual steps, reduce errors, and move orders through faster—without sacrificing control or accuracy."

This enhancement further strengthens FreightPOP's native Acumatica experience by aligning ERP order management with intelligent shipment creation and automated rate calculation within a single, connected workflow.

FreightPOP will be showcasing Auto-calculation and other Acumatica-integrated innovations at Acumatica Summit, January 25–28, at Booth #202.

Media Contact

Holly Heitmann, FreightPOP, 1 9494544602, [email protected], www.freightpop.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE FreightPOP