FreightPOP Named to Inc. Magazine's 2025 Pacific Regional List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Freight shipping software leader nears $25 million in revenue amid surging demand for supply chain automation

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreightPOP, the leading transportation management platform for manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and 3PLs, today announced its placement on Inc. Magazine's 2025 Pacific Regionals list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies across California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

FreightPOP's inclusion on the list comes on the heels of a record-breaking year, with the company nearing $25 million in annual revenue—a milestone fueled by growing demand for more intelligent, flexible freight solutions across all shipping modes. This marks an impressive nearly 800% growth over the past three years, solidifying FreightPOP's position as one of the region's top logistics innovators.

"Making the Inc. Regionals list yet again is an exciting moment for our team and partners," said Kurt Johnson, CEO of FreightPOP. "Reaching nearly $25 million in revenue is not just a number—it reflects the real impact we're delivering for our customers in terms of savings, speed, and logistics visibility."

Founded in 2015, FreightPOP's cloud-based TMS offers end-to-end freight management for parcel, LTL, FTL, intermodal, and international shipping—all from a single platform. By automating quote comparison, booking, tracking, and audit workflows, FreightPOP enables shippers to save both time and money across their supply chains.

The company's rapid growth has also been fueled by product innovations and integrations that meet customers where they are—whether connecting to ERPs, WMSs, or carrier networks. FreightPOP is trusted by hundreds of mid-market and enterprise shippers across North America and beyond.

"We're helping our customers achieve meaningful freight and operational savings while dramatically simplifying their logistics workflows," said Justin Dickson, Chief Revenue Officer at FreightPOP. "Being named to the Inc. Regionals list reinforces that our technology is not only delivering results—it's solving some of the most critical challenges in today's supply chain landscape."

To learn more about FreightPOP or request a demo, visit https://www.freightpop.com.

