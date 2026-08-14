FreightPOP Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 as AI Expansion Accelerates

Four-time honoree ranks No. 1618 on Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, capping five consecutive years of Inc. recognition

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreightPOP, the AI supply chain software platform that unifies order management, warehouse management, and transportation management for mid-market and enterprise shippers, today announced it has been named No. 1618 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The ranking marks FreightPOP's fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000, following placements in 2022, 2024, and 2025. Paired with four straight years on the Inc. Pacific Regional list of fastest-growing private companies — 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 — the company has now earned Inc. recognition in five consecutive years.

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, placing FreightPOP in the top third of this year's list.

"The growth behind this ranking came from getting the fundamentals right — one platform covering order, warehouse, and transportation, connected to the systems shippers already run," said Kurt Johnson, CEO of FreightPOP. "FreightPOP AI is what we've built with that runway, and it's further along in year one than most people expect. It recommends accessorials before a load books, finds consolidation opportunities nobody had time to look for, reads carrier invoices against your quotes, and answers in plain language when your team asks it something. That's real execution work leaving our customers' desks — and it's where the next stretch of growth comes from."

AI expansion across the platform

Over the past year, FreightPOP has released FreightPOP AI, the intelligence layer that runs across the company's OMS, WMS, and TMS. Rather than layering a model on top of existing workflows, FreightPOP AI is built into the platform — reading the shipment data, carrier behavior, and system activity already moving through a customer's operation, deciding on the next action in context, and executing it.

Capabilities now live or in release across the platform include:

CoPilot — process shipments and access platform data using natural language, from desktop or mobile, without navigating menus.

Accessorial Recommendation Agent — recommends the right accessorials for LTL shipments at the moment of address validation, before a load is booked.

Tracking Agent — proactively monitors in-transit shipments, reaches out to carriers on the shipper's behalf, and flags the exceptions that need attention.

AI Invoice Auditing — reads and parses PDF carrier invoices, then compares line items against freight quotes to surface discrepancies automatically.

Load Planning and Auto Consolidation — identifies consolidation opportunities across shipments and surfaces mode optimization options before dispatch.

Claims Agent — captures, categorizes, and routes freight claims with the documentation needed to resolve them.

MCP integration — exposes FreightPOP data and functionality to any external AI tool or workflow through Model Context Protocol.

Because FreightPOP AI operates inside the same platform as the rest of the workflow, its decisions draw on live ERP data, contracted carrier rates, shipment history, and each customer's own business rules — not generic benchmarks from an outside network. Customers see up to 30% savings on freight spend with FreightPOP and 8–15% savings through invoice auditing.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, and must meet minimum revenue thresholds in both the base and final years of the measurement period. The complete 2026 list is available at inc.com/inc5000. Honorees will be recognized at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, October 14–16, 2026, in Dallas.

About FreightPOP

FreightPOP is an AI supply chain software platform built for mid-market and enterprise shippers — manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and 3PLs. Founded in 2015, FreightPOP unifies order management, warehouse management, and transportation management into a single end-to-end platform, supporting parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, rail, and international air shipping across 1,500+ ERP, carrier, marketplace, and logistics integrations, including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Syspro, and Acumatica. At the core of the platform is FreightPOP AI, the intelligence layer that guides decisions and automates execution across rate shopping, dispatch, tracking, and freight audit. Learn more at https://www.freightpop.com/.

Media Contact

Holly Heitmann, FreightPOP, 1 9494544602, [email protected], www.freightpop.com

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SOURCE FreightPOP