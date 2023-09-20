FreightPOP Receives Prestigious G2 Badges in Fall 2023: A Testament to Excellence

FreightPOP, a leading transportation management solutions provider, secured multiple prestigious G2 badges in Fall 2023, attesting to its excellence and customer satisfaction. With accolades ranging from mid-market to small-business success, including category leadership and regional recognition in the Americas, FreightPOP's versatile and user-friendly solutions are highlighted, reinforcing its commitment to optimizing supply chain operations across diverse industries.
LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreightPOP, a leading provider of transportation management and logistics solutions, is proud to announce its recent recognition by G2, a trusted source for software and service reviews. In the Fall of 2023, FreightPOP earned an impressive array of G2 badges across various categories, showcasing its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
The following badges were awarded to FreightPOP, reflecting its dedication to providing top-notch solutions and services:
Mid-Market Excellence:
- Users Most Likely To Recommend
- Best Meets Requirements
- Easiest To Use
- Best Usability
- Easiest Admin
- Best Results
- Best Support
- Easiest To Do Business With
- High Performer
Small-Business Success:
- High Performer
- Best Estimated ROI in Transportation Management System (TMS)
- Best Estimated ROI in Freight Management
- Users Most Likely To Recommend
Category Leadership:
- High Performer in Transportation Management System
- High Performer in Shipping
- High Performer in Freight Management
- Best Support in Transportation Management System (TMS)
- Easiest To Do Business With in Transportation Management System (TMS)
- Highest User Adoption in Transportation Management System (TMS)
- Highest User Adoption in Freight
- Easiest Admin in Transportation Management System (TMS)
- Best Meets Requirements in Transportation Management System (TMS)
- Best Meets Requirements in Shipping
- Best Meets Requirements in Freight Management
- Easiest To Use in Transportation Management System (TMS)
- Easiest To Use in Shipping
- Easiest To Use in Freight Management
- Users Most Likely To Recommend in Transportation Management System (TMS)
- Users Most Likely To Recommend in Shipping
- Users Most Likely To Recommend in Freight Management
Americas Recognition:
- High Performer - Americas in Americas Freight Management
- High Performer - Americas in Americas Transportation Management Systems (TMS)
- High Performer - Americas in Americas Shipping
User Love:
- Users Love Us
FreightPOP's consistent performance across multiple categories and its strong presence in both the mid-market and small-business segments highlight the company's versatility and commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its clients.
"These G2 badges are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Kurt Johnson, CEO at FreightPOP. "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from our customers and partners, and it motivates us to continue delivering innovative solutions that drive success in the logistics and transportation management industry."
FreightPOP is dedicated to helping businesses optimize their supply chain operations and achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction. These G2 badges underscore FreightPOP's mission to provide user-friendly, comprehensive, and efficient solutions that empower organizations of all sizes.
For more information about FreightPOP's industry-leading transportation management and logistics solutions, visit https://www.freightpop.com/.
About FreightPOP:
FreightPOP is a leading provider of transportation management and logistics software. The company offers a comprehensive platform that helps businesses streamline their supply chain operations, optimize shipping, and achieve cost savings. With a focus on user-friendly solutions and exceptional customer support, FreightPOP is trusted by companies of all sizes to improve their logistics processes.
