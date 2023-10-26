FreightPOP TMS Application Earns Acumatica Certification

We proudly recognize FreightPOP as an Acumatica-Certified Application that masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to enable customers to execute their strategies and meet their evolving business needs. Post this

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights only outstanding development partners whose applications have met specific standards of excellence.

"Customers looking to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology and resilient systems to thrive and grow," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is designed to help customers find those applications that are most capable of delivering. We proudly recognize FreightPOP as an Acumatica-Certified Application that masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to enable customers to execute their strategies and meet their evolving business needs."

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, FreightPOP has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

"Through the seamless integration of FreightPOP and Acumatica, we're empowering businesses to elevate their logistics game," said Jon Freeman, Head of Partnerships at FreightPOP. "This partnership isn't just about connecting systems; it's about connecting opportunities for growth and efficiency in supply chain management."

About FreightPOP

FreightPOP, based in Lake Forest, CA, is a leading provider of transportation management and logistics software. The company offers a comprehensive platform that helps businesses streamline their supply chain operations, optimize shipping, and achieve cost savings. With a focus on user-friendly solutions and exceptional customer support, FreightPOP is trusted by companies of all sizes to improve their logistics processes. Learn more by visiting www.freightpop.com.

Media Contact

Holly Heitmann, FreightPOP, 1 9494544602, [email protected], www.freightpop.com

SOURCE FreightPOP