FreightPOP TMS Software Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

New SuiteApp for multimodal shipping and logistics management meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreightPOP, a logistics and transportation management software provider, today announced that its FreightPOP TMS SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations simplify complex logistics tasks and ensure shipments are delivered on time, in full, and at the least possible cost.

"We're thrilled to achieve the 'Built for NetSuite Status' and enable more seamless access to FreightPOP's logistics capabilities in NetSuite's leading cloud ERP," said Jon Freeman, head of partnerships, FrieghtPOP. "With the FreightPOP SuiteApp, NetSuite customers and partners across industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, and third-party logistics can automate processes, reduce costs, and increase operational efficiencies."

FreightPOP's versatile transportation management system is designed to facilitate shipping, tracking, auditing, and analysis across all modes of transportation. Its homegrown API technology offers integrations to over 300 less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload freight carriers. The FreightPOP SuiteApp helps shippers streamline supply chain management, optimize shipping, and reduce costs to improve operational efficiency.

"Shipping is a significant expense for businesses, and in times of economic uncertainty businesses are prioritizing ways to optimize processes to save time and reduce costs," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for supply chain management and helps NetSuite customers further increase efficiency and optimize cost savings."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like FreightPOP TMS, have been built to meet these standards.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About FreightPOP

FreightPOP is a leading provider of transportation management and logistics software. The company offers a comprehensive platform that helps businesses streamline their supply chain operations, optimize shipping, and achieve cost savings. With a focus on user-friendly solutions and exceptional customer support, FreightPOP is trusted by companies of all sizes to improve their logistics processes.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact

Holly Heitmann, FreightPOP, 1 949454-4602, [email protected], FreightPOP

SOURCE FreightPOP