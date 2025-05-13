FreightPOP's Transportation Management System Now Available on SAP® Store

FreightPOP announced the availability of its Transportation Management System (TMS) on SAP® Store, integrated with SAP S/4HANA. The cloud-based TMS offers advanced rate shopping, real-time shipment tracking, multi-carrier integration, and automated invoice auditing. Designed to simplify and optimize logistics operations, FreightPOP helps businesses drive efficiency and reduce costs. As a member of the SAP PartnerEdge® program, FreightPOP continues to deliver innovative, AI-powered shipping solutions for enterprise shippers.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By integrating with SAP S/4HANA, FreightPOP's Transportation Management System (TMS) delivers optimized shipping solutions, real-time visibility, and automation to customers.

FreightPOP today announced that its Transportation Management System solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. FreightPOP's TMS integrates with SAP S/4HANA and delivers streamlined shipping management, automated workflows, and enhanced visibility for logistics teams.

"Our integration with SAP S/4HANA empowers businesses to simplify and optimize their shipping operations like never before," said Justin Dickson, Chief Revenue Officer at FreightPOP. "By automating complex workflows and providing real-time visibility, we enable companies to drive efficiency, minimize shipping costs, and stay focused on strategic growth."

Core Features:

Advanced Rate Shopping: Instantly compare rates across all modes of transportation—parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, and air, to select the most cost-effective and efficient shipping options.

Comprehensive Multi-Carrier Integration: Seamlessly integrate with a broad range of carriers, optimizing your logistics network.

Real-Time End-to-End Tracking: Access complete visibility for all shipments, from order creation through delivery, with real-time tracking updates.

Invoice Auditing: Automatically audit freight invoices to ensure accurate billing and identify discrepancies, reducing overcharges and errors.

FreightPOP is part of the SAP PartnerEdge® program, which provides enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications that meet specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively.

About FreightPOP

FreightPOP is a cloud-based AI-powered transportation management software (TMS) designed to simplify logistics with a single login for enterprise shippers. It streamlines inbound and outbound freight across parcel, LTL, FTL, drayage, rail, ocean, and international air. FreightPOP seamlessly integrates with existing ERP, WMS, and eComm systems while providing real-time connections to 1,500+ carriers and rate marketplaces for optimized shipping. Key features include auto-dispatching, real-time tracking, predictive analytics, invoice auditing, palletization, pooling, and multimodal rate shopping. With new capabilities like route optimization, yard management, and dock scheduling, FreightPOP enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and provides full visibility into the shipping lifecycle for mid to enterprise businesses.

