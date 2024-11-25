FreightWise CEO Chris Cochran Joins Board of S3 Recycling Solutions

"I am thrilled to join the Board of S3 Recycling Solutions, aligning with their mission of sustainability and innovation." – Chris Cochran, CEO of FreightWise Post this

"I am thrilled to join the Board of S3 Recycling Solutions," said Cochran. "I'm excited to work alongside Rod McDaniel, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, management savvy, grit, and perseverance in building a sustainable business for S3's shareholders. The mission of fostering sustainability and providing cutting-edge recycling solutions aligns perfectly with FreightWise's values of gratitude, innovation, and ethical business practices. I look forward to contributing to their continued success and growth."

FreightWise proudly congratulates Chris Cochran on this outstanding achievement and celebrates his continued leadership and dedication to making a positive impact beyond the logistics industry. His appointment to the S3 Recycling Solutions Board is a testament to his commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and ethical business practices.

"We admire Chris' leadership and success in the technology community – both in Middle Tennessee and across the country," said Brian Moyer, S3 Board Chairman. "We are grateful that he will be sharing his vast knowledge of logistics and innovation with the S3 team as our organization continues its exceptional growth trajectory. He is joining a board of talented professionals who are guiding S3's advancement, and we couldn't be more excited about the enhanced strategy, operational development and efficiency that lie ahead."

We are excited to see the contributions Chris will bring to S3 as he helps guide their mission of driving environmental responsibility and delivering cutting-edge recycling solutions.

Media Contact

Katy Thomas, Bloom Consulting Firm, 1 5022162598, [email protected]

SOURCE FreightWise