French Florist Opens in Greenville, Bringing Elevated Floral Design to 1140 E Butler Road

French Florist, a premium floral boutique founded in Los Angeles in 1978, has officially opened its doors at 1140 E Butler Road, Suite D in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, S.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- French Florist, a premium floral boutique founded in Los Angeles in 1978, has officially opened its doors at 1140 E Butler Road, Suite D in Greenville.
The new boutique offers handcrafted floral arrangements designed for life's most meaningful moments — from celebrations and milestone events to everyday gestures of beauty.
"Greenville is home for me and my family, and we wanted it to be the first of several French Florist locations we'll be opening in the Southeast," said owner Bate Sielbeck. "French Florist has served some of the most recognized brands in the country for nearly five decades. We're proud to bring that caliber of design and customer experience to the Greenville community."
In addition to everyday arrangements, French Florist Greenville offers floral subscriptions for businesses and homes, custom corporate gifting programs, and event florals. The boutique provides same-day delivery throughout the Greenville area, as well as in-person consultations and convenient online ordering.
Location:
French Florist Greenville
1140 E Butler Rd, Suite D
Greenville, SC 29607
For more information or to place an order, visit FrenchFlorist.com, call 864-737-1644, or visit the boutique during business hours.
Media Contact:
Bate Sielbeck
Media Contact
Bate Sielbeck, French Florist, 1 864-737-1644, [email protected], www.frenchflorist.com
SOURCE French Florist
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