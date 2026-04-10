French Florist Opens in Greenville, Bringing Elevated Floral Design to 1140 E Butler Road

French Florist, a premium floral boutique founded in Los Angeles in 1978, has officially opened its doors at 1140 E Butler Road, Suite D in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- French Florist, a premium floral boutique founded in Los Angeles in 1978, has officially opened its doors at 1140 E Butler Road, Suite D in Greenville.

The new boutique offers handcrafted floral arrangements designed for life's most meaningful moments — from celebrations and milestone events to everyday gestures of beauty.