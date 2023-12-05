French Geospatial leader Echo Analytics acquires Dutch startup Roam.ai., opening doors to an unparalleled 360-degree Location Platform

"The decision to acquire Roam.ai comes down to our missions being aligned. We share the same goals. With Roam.ai's location technology, and our geospatial data solutions, we want to become the one-stop shop for location solutions." - Sebastien Rigoigne, Co-Founder and CEO at Echo Analytics Post this

Aligned Visions and Enhanced Capabilities

Sebastien Rigoigne, Co-Founder and CEO at Echo Analytics, emphasizes the alignment of the two companies' missions:

"The decision to acquire Roam.ai comes down to our missions being aligned. We share the same goals. With Roam.ai's location technology, and our geospatial data solutions, we want to become the one-stop shop for location solutions."

This is more than a business integration; it's a melding of visions and technologies. Combining existing robust datasets with Roam.ai's cutting-edge location technology, Echo Analytics is now set to offer a unique suite of solutions that will save time and cut costs across industries.

A Vision for Full-Cycle Mobility Knowledge

Adam Ejsmont, Echo's Co-Founder and COO, shares his vision for the future:

"Our goal with Roam.ai is to provide a full cycle mobility knowledge platform. We want to enrich what Roam.ai provides with our data solutions, such as Places, Shapes, and Activity. Understanding how your customers behave differently from the general population movement is vital, and goes hand-in-hand with accurate location technology."

Commitment to Privacy and Continued Innovation

Roam.ai's team and technology, known for their commitment to privacy, will be seamlessly integrated into Echo Analytics' existing portfolio of products. This union strengthens both companies' innovative potential, matched with a rigorous commitment to maintaining data privacy.

Jothi Priyadharshan Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder and CTO at Roam.ai, talks about the incoming innovation & unlocked possibilities:

"Bringing together Roam.ai's powerful location technology with Echo Analytics' diverse product range, our aim is to enrich our location data with better insights, journeys, and elevate the precision of location tracking. This fusion allows us to shape Roam.ai as an all-in-one location intelligence platform."

Looking Forward

As Echo Analytics and Roam.ai embark on this journey together, they are set to redefine the landscape of location intelligence with the expertise of the founding teams and every employee as the driving force. This acquisition is not just about expanding business horizons; it's about setting new benchmarks in location intelligence and delivering innovative solutions that redefine user experiences, empowering businesses and users alike. This is a truly exciting time for the geospatial industry. We bear witness to charting a new course, armed with unparalleled technology, a shared vision, and a commitment to revolutionizing location intelligence. Leverage it now!

About Echo Analytics:

Echo Analytics was founded in 2021 by three data enthusiasts who recognized an opportunity to bridge the existing gap in the Location Intelligence industry. The idea was simple: Collect and convert raw, unprocessed data to reliable geospatial datasets in ready-to-use Plug & Play format, empowering companies to leverage critical insights without the data overwhelm. Their Mission? Enabling companies to innovate faster by making the world easy to understand.

With Echo, businesses can proactively:

Identify, locate, and interpret any area of interest. Make more confident decisions. Decrease expenses. Power better outcomes.

About Roam.ai:

Founded in 2017 with the vision of revolutionizing mobile location technology, Roam.ai provides solutions that help businesses optimize their teams and fast-track success. Their advanced Location SDK and APIs provide developers with the tools to build highly accurate location-aware mobile apps without compromising battery life. This capability enables businesses to seamlessly integrate premium location technology into their mobile apps, ensuring both accuracy and efficient battery management for optimal user experiences.

