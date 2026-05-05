Frenos Debuts First-Ever Free Assessment to Defend Against 'Mythos-Class' Autonomous Threats in Critical Infrastructure

"Customers leave with the specific attack paths an AI-era adversary would chain together against their environment, ranked by feasibility and impact, with the highest-leverage mitigations called out." - Brian Proctor, Co-Founder & CEO of Frenos Post this

The platform's scale is on the record. At the S4x26 POC Pavilion, Frenos completed 154,000 OT attack path simulations in 17 minutes and 7 seconds, validating 18 attack paths from assumed-breach networks into the critical Rockwell and Siemens zone. Read the case study.

"We started Frenos as a team of former OT security practitioners," said Brian Proctor, Co-Founder & CEO of Frenos.

"We built the platform we wish we'd had back when we were the ones securing these environments. Mythos and the frontier models are going to surface zero days at a cadence defenders have never seen. When zero days arrive in waves, perimeter security stops being a strategy. You have to assume breach and run attack path analysis to strengthen internal defenses immediately. We're offering this for free because the OT security community cannot wait a budget cycle to find out where they are most vulnerable and what to do about it."

Finally Conduct OT Penetration Tests Without Harm to Production

The Mythos Readiness OT Assessment is a free, one-day, fixed-scope, onsite or remote engagement that delivers:

A consequence-free digital twin built from existing networking configuration and security data.

No scanning, no agents, no software, no hardware, no touching OT production systems.

Hundreds of millions of adversarial simulations per second run against the cyber digital twin, to identify the most probable attack paths and adversary TTPs.

A ranked list of viable attack paths with attack step TTPs and recommended mitigations.

A Mythos Readiness Scorecard for board, audit, and regulator review.

A live review and working session with Frenos' Chief Hacking Officer Collin Murphy.

"Customers don't leave with another vulnerability or list of action items," added Brian Proctor. "They leave with the specific attack paths an AI-era adversary would chain together against their environment, ranked by feasibility and impact, with the highest-leverage mitigations called out."

Schedule a Mythos Readiness Assessment here: https://frenos.io/mythos-readiness-assessment.

Frenos will explore the impacts Mythos has in OT security in its May 11 webinar, "Blind to the Blast Radius: Why the AI Era's Biggest Risk Is the Infrastructure Powering It," featuring Dragos CEO Rob Lee and former NSA Director of Cybersecurity Rob Joyce. Register here.

About Frenos

Frenos is the industry's first fully simulated AI penetration testing platform, combining digital twin technology with an AI reasoning agent that thinks like an adversary to reveal every attack path in your OT environment, risk-free. Frenos transforms how operational technology (OT) cybersecurity teams assess the cybersecurity posture of mission-critical sites and environments, reducing assessment time from months to minutes with zero impact on operations. Discover more at frenos.io. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Celeste Malia, Expert Marketing Advisors for Frenos, 1 9257085636, [email protected], https://frenos.io

SOURCE Frenos