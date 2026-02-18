Frenos Launches Industry's First IT/OT Cybersecurity Intelligence Catalog to Power Transparent AI-Driven Defense

New "Adversary Intelligence Engine" Community Edition Gives Defenders Visibility Into How AI Analyzes Attack Paths in Operational Technology Environments

FULTON, Md., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frenos, the pioneer behind the Industry's first AI-native Simulated OT Penetration Testing Platform, today announced the launch of Adversary Intelligence Engine, the industry's first IT/OT cybersecurity intelligence catalog designed to reveal how real-world threat actors operate across operational and information technology environments.

Already in production, the new solution is actively powering Frenos's AI engine, SAIRA, which enables security teams and researchers to examine how real-world threat actors operate within IT/OT environments.

"Security teams shouldn't have to blindly trust black-box AI," said Harry Thomas, Co-Founder and CTO of Frenos. "Frenos champions transparency, collaboration, and innovation. Frenos has 56 years of combined asset owner and operator experience defending critical infrastructure and we want to give back to the community something we wish we had when we were practitioners. By releasing a community version of how our AI agent SAIRA operates, we're showing our work. We've curated and correlated thousands of intelligence sources to distill adversary knowledge into something anyone can understand. We're excited to give back to the community and drive meaningful collaboration across IT and OT security."

By analyzing attack paths and assessing whether threat actors can breach and laterally move through operational technology (OT) networks, organizations can act decisively on threat intelligence and move beyond static threat frameworks. With Adversary Intelligence Engine, organizations can achieve:

Measurable and defensible cybersecurity posture that aligns with how attacks really happen, rather than theoretical frameworks. Organizations can translate traditional MITRE ATT&CK techniques and D3FEND mitigations into concrete adversary actions. Frenos decomposes techniques into discrete actions that represent the real steps an attacker must take to achieve an outcome.

Accurate risk assessment and smarter allocation of security resources that lead to lower breach probability and reduced business impact when incidents occur. Organizations can evaluate the prerequisites and consequences of those actions. Each action is modeled with the conditions required to execute it, the potential outcomes if it succeeds, and associated detection and mitigation guidance, allowing defenders to assess feasibility rather than just theoretical risk.

Defenses aligned with real adversaries and real consequences, enabling faster, more precise protection of mission-critical systems and reduced operational and financial risk. Organizations can correlate their own threat intelligence with these modeled actions to understand practical impact. By mapping known threat actors and intelligence to actions within the Adversary Intelligence Engine, defenders can determine how an adversary could realistically affect their specific IT/OT environment, rather than relying on generic or abstract threat mappings.

Learn more about Frenos's Adversary Intelligence Engine at https://frenos.io/adversary-intelligence-engine-frenos and start reducing risk and downtime by preventing cyber incidents that halt industrial operations.

About Frenos

Frenos transforms how critical infrastructure teams assess the cybersecurity posture of mission-critical sites and environments. By combining a digital network twin with an AI reasoning agent, our simulated OT penetration testing platform reduces assessment time from months to minutes, with zero impact on operations. By proactively identifying the most effective risk mitigations at scale, Frenos helps companies up-level OT security staff while increasing preemptive defenses today for tomorrow's threats. Discover more at frenos.io. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn.

