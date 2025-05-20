Fresh Coat Painters Empowers Franchisees With Unmatched Support and Community

The national painting franchise offers a robust support system, including operational guidance, ongoing support, and specialized communication channels and educational platforms.

CINCINNATI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For aspiring entrepreneurs, the decision to invest in a franchise often hinges on the support system provided by the franchisor. Fresh Coat Painters, a national painting franchise, stands out with its comprehensive and multifaceted approach to franchisee support, fostering a collaborative environment where business owners can thrive.

"Many people can open a business on their own," said Jeffrey Deraway, vice president of operations and education. "But having the unique support of a franchisor and a franchise community is what makes Fresh Coat stand out. Currently, we have a combined hundreds of years of experience just on our leadership team, and franchisees get to lean on."

Fresh Coat cultivates a strong sense of community among its franchisees, encouraging them to share their experiences, knowledge and challenges.

This collaborative spirit provides a safety net for new business owners who might otherwise face the uncertainties of entrepreneurship alone.

"Think of it as community support," Deraway said. "You can go, you can get answers, you can get different ways to think about it."

Comprehensive Resources and Tools

The support system begins well before launch, with a structured pre-launch process using a tool called Process Street. This step-by-step guide ensures franchisees meet critical milestones and are well-prepared for training.

Fresh Coat Academy, an online learning platform, provides a wealth of resources at franchisees' fingertips.

"There are thousands of resources available, from articles and business forms to videos," Deraway said. "I recently created about 50 videos on using our primary software, and it reinforced just how essential repetition is for mastery. We prioritize accessible learning, and providing this resource ensures our franchisees can practice and refine their skills anytime, anywhere."

Personalized Coaching and Mentorship

Franchisees are not left to navigate the challenges of business ownership alone. They are assigned coaches who provide guidance and support through weekly calls and monthly milestones.

"As soon as a franchisee joins, they're paired with a dedicated coach," Deraway said. "First, they work with a 'get-to-training' coach who guides them through Process Street, assists with administrative tasks, and helps them access key resources. After training, they transition to an onboarding coach who supports them for three to six months, holding weekly calls to track launch progress or explore growth opportunities for those already in business. The journey continues with a Business Coach that works with you bi-weekly to continue to help you scale your business, grow your revenue and prioritize your profitability."

This personalized approach ensures franchisees stay on track and have access to expert advice.

Open Communication and Collaboration

Fresh Coat fosters a culture of open communication and collaboration among its franchisees. Through group meetings and a dedicated platform called The Circle, franchisees can connect, share experiences, and seek advice from peers.

"We have multiple channels for communication," Deraway said. "The Circle allows franchisees to ask questions, seek advice, and discuss challenges. Owners from across the country, with varying levels of experience, can share insights and offer solutions."

Additionally, Fresh Coat's Franchise Advisory Committee provides franchisees with a voice in shaping the system's future. This collaborative approach ensures the franchisor remains responsive to the needs and concerns of its owners.

Beyond the Basics: Commercial Support and Strategic Partnerships

Fresh Coat's support extends beyond the typical areas of marketing, operations and technology. A dedicated commercial department focuses on securing national accounts, providing franchisees with access to lucrative commercial painting projects.

The company also boasts a strategic partnership with Sherwin-Williams, offering franchisees access to advanced training, technical support and resources at the local level. This relationship not only enhances their professional development but also helps franchisees establish themselves in their local markets.

Continuous Learning and Development

Recognizing that learning is an ongoing process, Fresh Coat provides continuous training and development opportunities. Site Visits, webinars and a national convention keep franchisees up-to-date on industry trends and best practices.

The comprehensive support system at Fresh Coat is more than just a collection of resources; it's a strategic framework designed to empower franchisees to build thriving businesses. By providing access to tools, training, a supportive community and ongoing development opportunities, Fresh Coat helps franchisees navigate the complexities of business ownership and achieve their goals.

