Fresh Coat Painters Franchisees Bring Expert Services to Roswell, Sandy Springs, Duluth, and Alpharetta

Johns Creek was an incredible starting point that allowed us to build a strong foundation, but we were consistently seeing demand from Roswell and the surrounding areas. Post this

Strategically planning for growth, Calero and Berto used December, a slower period in the painting industry, to evaluate their next steps. After noticing that a large portion of their clientele was already coming from the new markets, they saw an opportunity to establish a stronger presence and serve more homeowners and businesses in need of professional painting services.

Beyond business growth, Calero and Berto are deeply committed to giving back to the community. Through Fresh Coat Cares, they recently partnered with Rainbow Village — a transitional housing program that helps families achieve financial independence — to refresh and revitalize housing units for residents in need. "Giving back is a core part of our mission," Calero said. "We're always looking for ways to support our community, whether through local partnerships or volunteer projects." Fresh Coat Painters is actively seeking additional community initiatives to support.

Calero attributes their success to Fresh Coat Painters' proven franchise model and the strong partnership she has built with her husband. As a family-owned business, Calero manages the operational side while Berto, who has a background in construction, takes a hands-on approach working directly with painters and customers to ensure top-tier service. Their collaborative approach has fueled growth and positioned them as a trusted name in the industry and their community.

For other franchisees considering expansion, Calero advises testing new markets through targeted marketing campaigns before making a commitment. "It's important to evaluate demand and ensure a solid return on investment," she said. "If you're getting strong leads from neighboring areas, securing those zip codes can be a great opportunity for growth."

As Fresh Coat Painters of Johns Creek expands its reach, homeowners and businesses in Roswell, Sandy Springs, Duluth and Alpharetta can expect the same high-quality service and professionalism that have made the franchise a success.

For more information about Fresh Coat Painters and its services, visit https://freshcoatpainters.com/locations/johns-creek-roswell/.

