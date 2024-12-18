Fresh Coat Painters' National Accounts Program Unlocks Lucrative Commercial Contracts for Franchisees

Rather than call 10 different painters to schedule projects, these companies can just call us. We handle everything from negotiating pricing to managing timelines. Post this

While the national accounts team does a great amount of legwork identifying and building relationships with national brands, this is only the beginning of the benefits for Fresh Coat franchisees.

Simplifying the Commercial Painting Process for Franchisees

Through the national accounts program, Fresh Coat acts as a single point of contact for property management companies and large brands. For clients, this structure makes it even easier to engage with Fresh Coat. For franchisees, this structure simplifies project management.

"Rather than call 10 different painters to schedule projects, these companies can just call us. We handle everything from negotiating pricing to managing timelines," Platz said. "Once we've settled on a deal, we approach local Fresh Coat teams with the opportunity, and they have everything they need to get started. We remain engaged throughout the process, so if either the commercial client or the local owner has trouble, they can contact us directly, and we take care of it."

Fresh Coat's support goes beyond closing the deal. Once the project has been won, Fresh Coat provides the franchisee with blueprints and additional information about which finish or paint color will be going where — even including an estimate of how much of each product will be necessary. And by negotiating payment terms directly with clients, Fresh Coat ensures franchisees receive timely payments.

Innovative Partnerships: ProCoat and Advanced Painting Solutions

Fresh Coat's collaboration with ProCoat is another way the company enhances its commercial offerings and helps franchisees to distinguish themselves in the market. ProCoat's proprietary product, ProAcoustic, maintains the sound-absorbing qualities of acoustic ceiling tiles, a valuable feature for commercial spaces that prioritize sound control. The product is specialized and requires specific training, and Fresh Coat has completed the requirements necessary to become certified to apply it.

"We can spray ProAcoustic on ceiling tiles, and it doesn't penetrate the holes that help absorb sound, which keeps the tiles effective," Platz said. "Beyond aesthetics, the product adds fire retardancy to the tiles, which can lower insurance costs for clients. The service costs significantly less than traditional tile replacement, so it's a popular choice for businesses. We've been able to work with national brands like JCPenney, Old Navy and Panera Bread thanks to our partnership with ProCoat."

Access to Major Commercial Contracts

Fresh Coat's national accounts program has opened doors to contracts with large fitness centers, retail chains and more. For example, Fresh Coat recently began working with a general contractor to service multiple Planet Fitness and Crunch Fitness locations. The scale of these contracts can significantly boost franchisees' revenue and growth potential.

"One of these fitness brands' largest contractors completed a project with us, was pleased with the results and ultimately asked if we'd travel with them across the country. We said, 'We don't need to travel; we have locations all over the country already!'" Platz said. "Now, they come to us with a list of locations and the blueprints for each. I have a team that reads those blueprints and creates project plans for the franchisees, so when we assign a project to a local franchisee, it's already broken down and easy to execute."

Reducing Risks and Enhancing Profitability

Commercial painting involves unique challenges and potential risks, which Fresh Coat addresses through extensive franchisee support.

"There's a lot of risk involved in getting into this on your own, from required insurances to OSHA training certifications," Platz said. "It can also be expensive to own all of the equipment necessary to complete a commercial project. Partnerships with vendors who can help with these things are part of our national accounts relationship, further lowering the barrier to entry for our franchisees and allowing them the opportunity to take advantage of high-ticket, large-scale commercial projects."

For franchisees new to the industry, Fresh Coat's national accounts program provides a pathway to growth with reduced financial risks and increased access to profitable contracts. Through this comprehensive support system, Fresh Coat positions franchisees to tackle larger projects and compete in the commercial market — something few independent operators can achieve on their own — with a support structure unlike any other in the industry.

