Fresh Coat Painters of McAllen Partners With Renaissance Cancer Foundation to Support Local Cancer Patients

"I want to bring awareness to the community that there are foundations like Renaissance here," Perez said. "Being located so far south, a lot of people drive to Houston or San Antonio to get the care they need. Fighting cancer is already difficult enough, and having organizations like Renaissance in the immediate area is an incredible resource to help alleviate some of that stress."

Founded in 2008, the Renaissance Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to underserved cancer patients in the Rio Grande Valley. The foundation offers a variety of services, including treatment assistance, free transportation and gas cards for patients who lack insurance or are unable to afford out-of-pocket medical expenses.

According to the National Cancer Institute, there are approximately 18.1 million cancer survivors in the United States as of January 2022, representing 5.4% of the population. This number is expected to grow to 26 million by 2040. With the increasing number of survivors, the need for accessible, local healthcare and financial assistance is more important than ever.

"We serve patients from Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy and Starr counties," said Evelyn Sáenz, executive director of the Renaissance Cancer Foundation. "To date, we've provided nearly $1.5 million in assistance. It's partnerships like this one with Fresh Coat that allow us to continue making a difference in our local community."

In addition to monetary donations, Perez is exploring ways to further engage the community in supporting the cause. A QR code will be created in collaboration with the Renaissance team, allowing members of the community to donate directly to the cause, even if they don't need painting services.

"Even if it's just a few dollars, each donation makes a big difference in helping to alleviate the stress and emotional rollercoaster that cancer patients and their families face every day," Perez said.

Sáenz also stresses the importance of community involvement in raising awareness for cancer prevention and early detection. "Beyond fundraising, this partnership gives us an opportunity to educate the community about the importance of early cancer detection," she said. "Whether it's scheduling a mammogram or doing a self-exam, it's about encouraging people to prioritize their health."

The collaboration between Fresh Coat of McAllen and the Renaissance Cancer Foundation underscores the power of community partnerships in addressing local healthcare challenges. With support from local businesses and residents, the foundation can continue providing vital resources to cancer patients and their families, ensuring they receive the care they need without the burden of financial strain.

Fresh Coat Painters of McAllen, owned and operated by Gil Perez, has been proudly serving the McAllen community for four years. Perez, a U.S. Army veteran, brings a strong sense of service and commitment to his role as a business owner, ensuring every project is completed with precision and care. As part of the nationally recognized Fresh Coat Painters franchise, the McAllen location offers top-quality residential and commercial painting services with a focus on professionalism, reliability and exceptional customer satisfaction. Leveraging the brand's proven and affordable business model, Fresh Coat Painters of McAllen has become a trusted name in the local painting industry, dedicated to enhancing homes and businesses with excellence.

