Fresh Coat Painters of Metro Chicago Joins Hell in a Handbag Productions for a Community Fundraiser

His connection to Hell in a Handbag began through a mutual friend. "I've been a fan and attended their shows," Carr said, referencing productions like "Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes" and a campy take on "The Poseidon Adventure." These unique performances cemented his admiration for the group.

For the fundraiser, Carr is offering a practical but personal contribution. "It's a silent auction item. I'm offering to paint someone's bedroom walls in whatever color they want," he said. The service will be redeemable anytime in 2025, giving bidders flexibility while supporting the troupe's mission.

This effort aligns with Fresh Coat Cares, a program designed to help franchise owners make meaningful contributions to their communities. By providing resources for labor and materials, the initiative supports projects that bring positive change while reflecting Fresh Coat's commitment to being a responsible and caring neighbor. From partnering with local organizations to assisting those in need, Fresh Coat Cares empowers franchisees to give back in ways that resonate most within their communities.

"This is our first step into giving back, and I think that's notable," Carr said. "I really appreciate what they contribute to the community, so my involvement comes from an honest and sincere space. It's not just about marketing for me — it's about participating in something meaningful."

The silent auction, which will run during all three December performances, is a testament to how local businesses and arts organizations can work together to foster creativity and community engagement.

