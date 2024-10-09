Fresh Coat Painters of Muskegon Gives Back To Housing Assistance Organization Through Fresh Coat Cares

"I'm really excited about this project, especially because I know the people and the families Solid Rock has helped." Post this

"Solid Rock is an organization that takes donations — mostly construction materials, furniture and appliances — that are sold for a profit, and that profit is used to help local families remodel their homes or make necessary repairs," Fonseca said. "Currently, they are focused on emergency services. There is a large segment of the community that is above the poverty line but cannot afford a housing-related emergency like an unexpected need to replace a heater. That's where Solid Rock comes in."

By focusing on smaller projects that keep a home safe and functional, rather than building new housing from the ground up, Solid Rock can have a wider-reaching impact while still promoting housing security in the community.

"I have been on the board of Solid Rock for about two years now. I was originally invited by a friend to get involved because there are a lot of ways we can benefit the nonprofit in our day-to-day work," Fonseca said. "Often, when we're painting houses, people are also doing some level of construction. If a customer tells us to throw away any outlet covers, lights or fans that we take down when painting a room, we can divert those items for them to benefit Solid Rock. We're taking materials off the homeowners' hands, keeping them out of the landfill and benefiting the community simultaneously."

Through his work with Solid Rock, Fonseca became aware of the organization's need for an exterior refresh and jumped on the opportunity to complete his own Fresh Coat Cares project.

"This is the first time we're doing a Fresh Coat Cares project. We have support from the franchisor to do it every year, but it can be hard to get in touch with the right person or find an organization that needs this kind of help," Fonseca said. "I'm really excited about this project, especially because I know the people and the families Solid Rock has helped."

In the weeks leading up to Fresh Coat Painters' portion of the project, other volunteers tidied up around the building, removing brush and cleaning up chipping paint where possible. Then, in late August, the team at Fresh Coat Painters of Muskegon painted the exterior.

"We are deeply honored to be selected for the Fresh Coat Cares program," said Erik Alm, executive director of Solid Rock. "The transformation of our facility will enhance our mission of providing a safe and supportive environment for those seeking stability in their housing situation, and we're excited to see how this new look will positively impact the people we serve. Thank you, Fresh Coat and Sherwin Williams!!"

"After seeing the results of this Fresh Coat Cares project, I'm increasingly excited about the opportunity to complete similar projects in the future," Fonseca said. "This is a program that we can participate in yearly, and I look forward to connecting with additional community organizations in the future. If there is a group with an office or other type of building that needs to be repainted, this would be a great opportunity. We'd love to get connected and make participation in a Fresh Coat Cares project an annual tradition for the team here in Muskegon."

ABOUT FRESH COAT PAINTERS OF MUSKEGON:

Fresh Coat Painters of Muskegon, owned and operated by Alex Fonseca, has been serving the Muskegon community since 2020. As part of the nationally recognized, 190-plus-unit Fresh Coat Painters franchise, the Muskegon location is dedicated to providing top-quality residential and commercial painting services with a focus on professionalism and customer satisfaction. Leveraging the brand's proven, affordable business model, Fresh Coat Painters of Muskegon has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the local painting industry, committed to enhancing homes and businesses with excellence.

