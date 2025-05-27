Fresh Coat Painters Welcomes Franchise Veteran Chris Lucas as Vice President of Sales

"I've always been with people and in front of teams, and that turned into leading teams," Lucas said. Post this

In his early career, Lucas was a regional sales manager for HH Gregg, leading award-winning teams. A pivot to the food service industry took him to Skyline Chili, where he managed high-volume units, and Penn Station East Coast Subs, where he worked alongside Ammy Harrison to award 115 development territories to existing and new franchisees in just three years.

More recently, Lucas's wife prompted him to update his resume, "just for fun." Though he wasn't seriously looking for anything, he updated it, and he quickly found himself with a range of opportunities available to him. Drawn to the lower barriers to entry and potential for emotional fulfillment in the home service space, he decided to pursue an opportunity with Fresh Coat.

"If I was going to get into something, it was going to involve either children, pets, or home services, because those are things that can pull on the heartstrings of people in the process," he said. "What's cool about Fresh Coat is my team has an opportunity to tell a story. We're selling an idea — a dream. And I have a chance to tie it together and paint a picture for people who are looking to get out of their comfort zones."

In his role, Lucas said he aims to focus more on presenting opportunities than "selling." By understanding prospective franchisees' pain points, goals and desires, Lucas and his team can begin to understand how Fresh Coat can serve as a pathway.

With Lucas on the leadership team, Fresh Coat's development process will become even more consultative and empathetic. With plans to enhance the candidate journey and ensure each franchisee feels supported and empowered, he will make important contributions to the development approach, shaping both who comes into the system and how, impacting the long-term trajectory of the brand.

"I see my role at Fresh Coat as more than just driving sales," Lucas said. "It's about helping people realize their dreams and supporting them every step of the way. When our franchisees succeed, the entire system thrives."

