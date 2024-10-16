Fresh Face Foods Freshens Up the Produce Category, Debuting Innovative, Fresh Coconut Trail Mix and Ready-to-Eat Artichokes at IFPA's Global Produce & Floral Show

"At Fresh Face Foods, we're committed to making healthy eating easy, approachable, and, most importantly, fun. This is just the beginning—our coconut trail mixes and ready-to-eat artichoke hearts are the first of many innovations to come," said George Shropshire, General Manager at Offshoot Brands Post this

Fresh Face Foods proudly showcases Genuine Coconut, a fellow member of the Offshoot Brands family, blending the brand's signature fresh, organic coconut chunks—renowned for their soft, chewy texture—with an array of sweet and savory whole foods. The result is a vibrant snack packed with crave-worthy flavor combinations. Leading the lineup are four distinct mixes, each thoughtfully crafted to offer a fun and refreshing snacking experience:

Cherry on Top: Organic coconut, sweetened dried cherries, semi-sweet dark chocolate chips, and roasted and salted almonds create a delightful mix delivering that classic chocolate-covered trail mix bite.

Gone Bananas: A delicious blend of organic coconut, organic sweetened banana chips, date bits, and yogurt-flavored pretzels for a satisfying, crunchy treat that's b-a-n-a-n-a-s!

Mango Tango: This spicy-sweet combo features organic coconut, chili-spiced mango, sweetened dried pineapple, and roasted salted pumpkin seeds.

Piña Colada: A taste of the tropics with organic coconut, sweetened dried pineapple, yogurt-flavored chips, and roasted and salted cashews, perfect for snackers seeking a sunny escape.

In addition to its fresh Coconut Trail Mixes, Fresh Face Foods will debut two premium steam-cooked, ready-to-eat artichoke heart varieties with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, furthering the brand's bold exploration of flavor and nutrition.

"At Fresh Face Foods, we're committed to making healthy eating easy, approachable, and, most importantly, fun," said George Shropshire, General Manager at Offshoot Brands. "This is just the beginning—our coconut trail mixes and ready-to-eat artichoke hearts are the first of many innovations to come. The opportunity for product expansion is truly endless as we continue to explore new ways to bring fresh, plant-forward snacks to market under the Fresh Face Foods brand."

Fresh Face Foods' debut at the Global Show will give industry professionals a first look at this first-of-its-kind addition to the market, further cementing Offshoot Brands' commitment to innovation and transforming how consumers approach shopping for and enjoying healthy produce.

Show-goers can expect several other exciting debuts from Offshoot Brands, including Veggie Confetti's Rainbow Slaw in the New Products Showcase, and the formal introduction of Angie Rowland, who has been announced as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer, and will speak at the Women's Breakfast on Oct. 18.

For more information, visit freshfacefoods.com and find more about Offshoot's family of brands at offshootbrands.com.

About Fresh Face Foods

Fresh Face Foods, a division of Offshoot Brands, is dedicated to making plant-forward, fresh, and nutritious innovations that are as convenient as they are delicious. With a focus on premium ingredients and bold flavors, Fresh Face Foods aims to elevate everyday eating, helping consumers make better choices effortlessly.

About Offshoot Brands

At Offshoot Brands, the central mission is not just to promote healthy eating, but to make it as accessible and enjoyable as possible. To realize this vision, Offshoot partners with a curated family of innovative, plant-forward brands, each contributing uniquely to consumer well-being.

Among these are Love Beets, known for transforming the humble beet into an array of versatile, palate-pleasing products; Genuine Coconut, which offers pure, hydrating coconut water straight from its natural vessel and delicious coconut meat snacks; Veggie Confetti, a pickled vegetable brand promoting bold color and big flavor to add vibrance and nutrition to everyday life; LOOP Mission, cold-pressed juices fighting food waste; and Fresh Face Foods, which is reinventing fresh, produce-forward innovations with whole foods and playful flavors.

By strategically collaborating with these game-changing brands, Offshoot aims to expand its reach and impact, particularly in the North American market and beyond. To learn more about Offshoot and its commitment to elevating health through its diverse portfolio, visit www.offshootbrands.com.

Media Contact

Maven Consulting, Fresh Face Foods, 1 (858) 208-3458, [email protected], https://www.freshfacefoods.com/

SOURCE Fresh Face Foods