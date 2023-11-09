Fresh Recipe Ideas Ripe for this Cranberry Harvest Season

Cranberries are at their peak of freshness during the fall, and incorporating them into recipes is a delicious and easy way to add unique flavor, color and variety to dishes. Post this

Incorporating fresh cranberries into recipes is a delicious and easy way to add unique flavor, color and variety to sweet and savory dishes. Think outside the bog with cranberries and explore sweet treats such as: Cranberry White Chocolate Cheesecake, Spiked Cranberry Chutney, or Cranberry Gingerbread Cupcakes; delight in savory dishes such as: Roasted Cranberry, Wild Rice and Kale Salad; Savory Cranberry Stuffed Acorn Squash, or Cranberry Braised Short Ribs; and cheers with drinks including: Cranberry Dark and Stormy, Cranberry Mule or Sparkling Cranberry Sangria. All recipes can be found at http://www.uscranberries.com, and frozen cranberries can be used in place of fresh cranberries in most recipes, no thawing needed.

America's Original Superfruit® can be used in decorating this fall. With their bright-hued reds, pearl-like shape, and ability to float in water, fresh cranberries are a decorative powerhouse. Fresh cranberries are an easy and inexpensive way to brighten floral and candle arrangements, bejewel wreaths and garlands, and enhance tablescapes.

Visit http://www.uscranberries.com to download our Guide to Entertaining with Fresh Cranberries and browse nearly 100 fresh fruit recipes.

