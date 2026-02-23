'Fresh Start' in Bankruptcy For a Student Loan Borrower

"This outcome reflects the importance of careful statutory analysis and the reality that some student loan debts may be dischargeable in bankruptcy depending on the specific facts and the type of loan involved." Post this

"This outcome reflects the importance of careful statutory analysis and the reality that some student loan debts may be dischargeable in bankruptcy depending on the specific facts and the type of loan involved," Falvey said.

The case did not proceed through a trial or contested hearing. It was resolved based on the legal sufficiency of the record presented to the court. No identifying client information is being disclosed.

Falvey emphasized that student loan discharge remains a highly fact-specific inquiry. Outcomes depend on the nature of the loans, the borrower's individual circumstances, and the governing legal standards. He further noted that student loan discharge is still difficult to obtain, and that only a limited number of borrowers may qualify for an attestation-based approach depending on the facts, and the documentation available.

For additional background, Action Advocacy has published a supporting overview:

https://www.actionadvocacy.com/discharging-federal-student-loans-in-bankruptcy/

