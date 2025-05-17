Fresh Technology Launches "On the Fly" App to Help Restaurants Improve Kitchen Performance in Real Time

Fresh KDS On The Fly puts the most important insights in the palm of your hand, where operators actually need them. It's about turning complex data into immediate action. Post this

"Most kitchen data today is locked away in dashboards or buried in spreadsheets," said Shaun Shankel, CEO of Fresh Technology. "On The Fly puts the most important insights in the palm of your hand, where operators actually need them. It's about turning complex data into immediate action."

The app is designed for everyone from single-store owners to multi-unit operators. Independent operators often don't have the time or resources for deep data analysis. "On the Fly" gives them instant clarity, helping them spot issues and make improvements on the fly—no analyst required. At the same time, larger restaurant groups can use the app to push performance visibility and accountability all the way to the store level, bridging the gap between their analytics teams and front-line managers.

Fresh Technology sees "On the Fly" as the first in a series of tools aimed at redefining what a KDS can do. While most native KDS solutions focus solely on routing tickets, Fresh is using its platform to unlock deeper operational insights and deliver more value through data.

"Our goal is to move beyond the basics of ticket handling and help restaurants actually improve how they operate," said Shankel. "By making data more accessible, understandable, and actionable, we can give operators a real edge—regardless of size."

NRA Show attendees can demo "On the Fly" and see how it integrates with Fresh KDS at Booth 8331 in the tech pavilion. The app is now available to all Fresh KDS users via iOS and Android.

Fresh Technology is the creator of Fresh KDS, a cloud-first kitchen display system used by thousands of restaurants nationwide. Known for its ease of use, reliability, and POS-agnostic design, Fresh KDS helps independent and multi-unit restaurants run faster, more consistent kitchens. Fresh Technology is committed to unlocking the power of kitchen data to help operators thrive.

