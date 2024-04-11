Fresh Tri CEO, Dr. Kyra Bobinet, Illuminates the Path to Overcoming "Failure Disease" in Her New Book, Unstoppable Brain

"Unstoppable Brain is a transformative original resource that offers fresh approaches to mindset adjustment and behavioral changes [...] and the ways that the habenula might be diminishing our motivation in life, at work, on social media, and everywhere else." —BookLife by Publishers Weekly Post this

This new book from Dr. Bobinet, now available for pre-order, employs stories and jargon-free language to explain the transformative new neuroscience that has the potential to heal people from the suffering caused by our modern world. The book demystifies the latest research into the habenula, one of the most powerful determinants of behavior, and introduces iterative thinking as a tool to not only neutralize beliefs of failure but to sustain progress in building healthy habits. Further, Dr. Bobinet provides profound insights into the damage inherent in commonplace "performance" methods such as SMART goals, tracking, dieting, and comparing. The Fresh Tri app, on the other hand, integrates the research-backed iterative approach to help users achieve sustainable health and wellness by tinkering their way to lasting healthy habits.

Unveiling the latest discoveries from extensive neuroscience research on habit formation and lifestyle change combined with her decades of health intervention design and behavioral research, Dr. Bobinet's new work also tackles the concept of "Failure Disease," offering strategic approaches to recognizing and overcoming the numerous voices of failure that rob people of their motivation and mental well-being.

In the lead-up to the book's release, Dr. Bobinet recently contributed to Nature partner journal (npj) Digital Medicine, with an article titled "The Iterative Mindset Method: A Neuroscientific Theoretical Approach for Sustainable Behavior Change and Weight Loss in Digital Medicine". This article showcases the impact of Dr. Bobinet's research solidifying the Iterative Mindset Method™'s potential to facilitate sustainable weight loss and lower the prevalence of chronic illnesses.

BookLife by Publishers Weekly recently reviewed the book, writing "Unstoppable Brain is a transformative original resource that offers fresh approaches to mindset adjustment and behavioral changes [...] and the ways that the habenula might be diminishing our motivation in life, at work, on social media, and everywhere else."

KYRA BOBINET, MD-MPH

Kyra Bobinet, MD-MPH, has passionately pursued and studied the truth about behavior change and its impact on public health for nearly three decades through health intervention design, behavioral change research, and clinical studies. She developed the Iterative Mindset Method™ for brain-based, sustained behavior change and founded the health app Fresh Tri based on this method. Dr. Bobinet has received the Harvard Health Innovator award, teaches at the Stanford Medical School AIM lab, and is a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe citizen. Learn more about Dr. Bobinet at drkyrabobinet.com.

FRESH TRI

Fresh Tri is a 100% employee-owned behavior change organization led by CEO and Founder Dr. Kyra Bobinet. Fresh Tri aims to liberate individuals from failure by teaching healthy habit formation and lasting behavior change. This approach is rooted in Dr. Bobinet's groundbreaking and neuroscience-backed Iterative Mindset Method,™ a practice-and-tweak approach to mindset training and sustainable habits, helping individuals to eat healthy, move more, think positively, and manage stress. Individuals become unstoppable on their journey to invincible health, erasing uncertainty and defeating negativity. There is no "fail" — only practice and iteration.

Learn more about Fresh Tri, The Iterative Mindset Method, and Fresh Tri's founder at freshtri.com.

