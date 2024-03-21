Fresh Tri CEO-Founder to Share Groundbreaking New Neuroscience on Lasting Behavior Change on the TEDx Stage

On April 13, 2024, Dr. Bobinet will share a presentation titled "Unstoppable Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Behind Everything We Want To Do But Don't–And How We Can!" at the TEDx Santa Cruz event. Post this

On April 13, 2024, Dr. Bobinet will share a presentation titled "Unstoppable Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Behind Everything We Want To Do But Don't–And How We Can!" at the TEDx Santa Cruz event. During Dr. Bobinet's presentation, the audience can expect to learn more about why we don't follow through in doing the things that we know we should do, how the brain's habenula is the hidden key to success, the "problem" with performative methods, the importance of neutralizing failure, and how iteration is the panacea to achieve lasting behavior change. Dr. Bobinet aims to help the audience learn more about this new brain science and, in turn, ignite their personal journeys of both healing and achieving success in the desired areas of their lives.

The video recording of Dr. Bobinet's TEDx talk will be available on the TEDx Santa Cruz website in the weeks following her appearance in Santa Cruz.

Advance copies of Dr. Bobinet's second book, Unstoppable Brain, The New Neuroscience That Frees Us From Failure, Eases Our Stress, and Creates Lasting Change, will be available for purchase at TEDx Santa Cruz for those who want to dive deeper into how to work with their brain for lasting, empowering change. The book will be published on April 30, 2024, and is currently available for preordered hardback on Amazon. Unstoppable Brain will also be available on audiobook.

Purchase tickets to TEDx Santa Cruz here.

KYRA BOBINET, MD, MPH

Kyra Bobinet, MD, MPH, has passionately pursued and studied the truth about behavior change and its impact on public health for nearly three decades through health intervention design, behavioral change research, and clinical studies. She developed the Iterative Mindset Method™ for brain-based, sustained behavior change and founded the health app Fresh Tri based on this method. Dr. Bobinet has received the Harvard Health Innovator award, teaches at the Stanford Medical School AIM lab, and is a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe citizen. Learn more about Dr. Bobinet at drkyrabobinet.com.

FRESH TRI

Fresh Tri is a 100% employee-owned behavior change organization led by CEO-Founder, Dr. Kyra Bobinet. Fresh Tri aims to liberate individuals from failure by teaching healthy habit formation and lasting behavior change. This approach is rooted in Dr. Bobinet's groundbreaking and neuroscience-backed, Iterative Mindset Method™, a practice-and-tweak approach to mindset training and sustainable habits, helping individuals to eat healthy, move more, think positively, and manage stress. Individuals become unstoppable on their journey to invincible health, erasing uncertainty and defeating negativity. There is no "fail" – only practice and iteration. Learn more about Fresh Tri, The Iterative Mindset Method™, and Fresh Tri's founder at freshtri.com.

Media Contact

DaChar Lane, Fresh Tri, 540-848-4674, [email protected], https://www.freshtri.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Fresh Tri