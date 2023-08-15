Fresh Tri Secures Coveted Spot On The 2023 Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Year in a Row

"We are humbled by the opportunity to continue empowering individuals through Fresh Tri's proprietary Iterative Mindset Method™—our innovative secret sauce for lasting change." Founder and CEO of Fresh Tri, Kyra Bobinet, MD MPH Tweet this

Founder and CEO of Fresh Tri, Kyra Bobinet, MD MPH, expressed her excitement for the company's continued recognition, stating, "We are humbled by the opportunity to continue empowering individuals through Fresh Tri's proprietary Iterative Mindset Method™—our innovative secret sauce for lasting change. While we are honored to be named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies, it's not about the accolades for us, but the chance to heal even more individuals from failure and spread our transformative impacts worldwide. I am grateful for this honor and remain committed to helping people lead happier, healthier lives." Dr. Bobinet's passion for improving lives through innovative health solutions has been a driving force behind Fresh Tri's remarkable success.

Fresh Tri's President and Chief Technology Officer, Brian Garcia, remarked, "It's an honor to work alongside such an incredible team of talented individuals who share a collective passion for innovation and commitment to excellence. We're immensely proud to have produced a novel science-based approach that will undoubtedly enrich the lives of so many. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide the technology and social support necessary to help people adopt an iterative mindset."

With a focus on empowering individuals to achieve lasting habit formation, Fresh Tri's brain science-backed approach sets it apart as a leading force in the health and wellness industry.

Fresh Tri's Chief Operating Officer, Josh Leicher, said "We are driven by our mission to support individuals on their journey towards transformative and healthy habit change. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to make positive changes in their lives, and we are committed to making that a reality."

Fresh Tri launched its healthy habits software in 2018 and has experienced consistent growth since then, landing on the Inc. 5000 every year since 2018. This impressive streak of accolades speaks to the company's unwavering commitment to its mission and the value it brings to its users.

Fresh Tri is a 100% employee-owned behavior change organization led by CEO and Founder, Dr. Kyra Bobinet. Fresh Tri aims to liberate individuals from failure by teaching healthy habit formation and lasting behavior change. This approach is rooted in Dr. Bobinet's groundbreaking and neuroscience-backed, Iterative Mindset Method,™ a practice-and-tweak approach to mindset training and sustainable habits, helping individuals to eat healthy, move more, think positively, and manage stress. Individuals become unstoppable on their journey to invincible health, erasing uncertainty and defeating negativity. There is no "fail" – only practice and iteration. Learn more about Fresh Tri, The Iterative Mindset Method, and Fresh Tri's founder at freshtri.com.

