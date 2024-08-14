Fresh Tri Secures Coveted Spot On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Year in a Row

"We are honored by this recognition and the continued opportunity to empower individuals through Fresh Tri's proprietary Iterative Mindset Method," said Founder and CEO of Fresh Tri, Kyra Bobinet, MD, MPH. Post this

Fresh Tri is a groundbreaking digital health company that helps individuals develop lasting healthy habits through its digital health platform that utilizes Fresh Tri's proprietary, science-backed Iterative Mindset Method™. Fresh Tri partners with large employers, health systems, and other organizations, enabling their employees and members to benefit from access to the Fresh Tri app, which delivers users resources, including tailored how-to's, a library of mindset training content, and a health coach.

Founder and CEO of Fresh Tri, Kyra Bobinet, MD, MPH, expressed her excitement for the company's continued recognition, stating, "We are honored by this recognition and the continued opportunity to empower individuals through Fresh Tri's proprietary Iterative Mindset MethodTM. As ever, we remain focused on our work to free people from past failure and motivation loss and empower them to build lifelong healthy habits. I'm grateful to our team for their continued work in spreading the word of the Iterative Mindset."

David Hoke, Managing Director of Fresh Tri's Institute for Iterative Thinking, remarked, "The work we do at Fresh Tri is having a profound impact on people all over the world. Our continued growth brings the proven benefits of our approach to more people and enables us to continue investing in new research and technologies that will further advance our mission."

Fresh Tri's approach is unique in that it works with, instead of against, the brain. With an approach grounded in cutting-edge neuroscience, Fresh Tri is establishing a new standard in behavior change that delivers sustainable health outcomes for everyone.

Fresh Tri launched in 2018 and has experienced consistent growth ever since, landing on the Inc. 5000 every year since 2018. This sustained growth illustrates the company's unwavering commitment to empowering everyone to form healthy habits and make lasting behavior changes.

Fresh Tri is a 100% employee-owned behavior change organization led by CEO and Founder Dr. Kyra Bobinet. Fresh Tri aims to liberate individuals from failure by teaching healthy habit formation and lasting behavior change. This approach is rooted in Dr. Bobinet's groundbreaking and neuroscience-backed Iterative Mindset Method™, a practice-and-tweak approach to mindset training and sustainable habits, helping individuals to eat healthy, move more, think positively, and manage stress.

