Fresh Twist on Whitening: Desert Essence Unveils New Peppermint Toothpaste for a Brighter Smile and a Burst of Flavor

Why Peppermint?

Refreshing & Cooling Sensation – Gourmet peppermint delivers a clean, crisp flavor that awakens the senses with every brush.

Natural Goodness – True to Desert Essence's commitment to nature-driven products, the toothpaste is flavored with pure peppermint essential oil, free from artificial sweeteners or harsh chemicals.

Oral Health Booster – Peppermint's mild antiseptic properties help promote fresh breath and support oral hygiene, keeping teeth and gums healthy.

Whitening Power Meets Natural Care

The Whitening Plus Peppermint Toothpaste features Desert Essence's signature whitening blend, with baking soda, sea salt and bamboo extracts is designed to gently lift surface stains. It's formulated without sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), fluoride, or parabens, making it ideal for individuals seeking a clean, mindful approach to oral care. Zinc citrate helps reduce plaque buildup, while pure Australian Tea Tree Oil helps fight cavity-forming sugar acids.

Key Features

Desert Essence's newest toothpaste is formulated to gently whiten to remove coffee, tea, and tobacco stains for visibly brighter teeth. It is fluoride free and contains Pure Australian Tea Tree Oil to fight cavity-forming sugar acids. Other features include:

Clean ingredients – Vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial dyes and sweeteners

Eco-friendly design – Recyclable packaging supports environmental sustainability

"We're thrilled to introduce Peppermint Whitening Plus Toothpaste. This is a product that captures the authentic, refreshing flavor of nature while delivering the whitening performance our customers expect," says Sharon Paguio, head of marketing at Desert Essence. "It's oral care you can feel good about, inside the tube and out."

The new Peppermint Whitening Plus Toothpaste is available nationwide at select retailers and on the Desert Essence website, www.desertessence.com. It will retail for $7.99 per 6.25-ounce tube.

Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, "a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits." Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence's body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.

